Here's Why Soy-Based Foods Are A Must For Menopausal Women; Benefits Of Soy-Based Foods You Cannot Miss

Soy-based foods can be helpful for strengthening bones in menopausal women

Highlights Soy based food can regulate cholesterol levels Soy-based foods are a great source of polyunsaturated fat Soy-based foods can help in losing weight

Women who are undergoing menopause tend to have weaker bones. They are more prone to conditions like osteoporosis, weight gain and decreased physical activity. According to an animal study conducted by researchers from University of Missouri, soy protein in food has the ability to counter the negative effects of menopause and its affects on bone and metabolic health. Protein in soy can also be helpful in strengthening bones in women who have not yet reached menopause. ANI reports Pamela Hinton, Professor of nutrition and exercise physiology as saying that findings of the study suggest that menopausal women can have stronger bones by including soy-based whole foods in their diet. Instance of soy-based foods include tofu, soy milk, soy beans etc.

Soy protein can be helpful in preventing bone loss in menopausal women

Photo Credit: iStock

As part of the study, effects of soy and corn-based diets were studies on rats which were bred selectively to have lower fitness levels. It was found that tibia bones of rats that were fed with soy protein were stronger as compared to rats which were fed with corn-based diet. This was irrespective of the status of their ovarian hormones.

Also read: Here's How A Plant-Based Diet Can Benefits Diabetes Patients

The researchers found that the tibia bones of the rats that were fed soy were stronger compared to the rats who were fed the corn-based diet, regardless of ovarian hormone status. Moreover, they found that the soy-based diet also improved the metabolic function of the rats both with and without ovaries.

Here are other benefits of soy-based foods you cannot miss

1. Soy may contribute to reduction in LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body. It can thus be beneficial for heart health.

Soy-based foods can reduce cholesterol levels in the body

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eating soy is a great way to increase plant-based protein in your diet. It can be a great source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. Soy protein can also contribute to regulating blood pressure.

3. Soy foods are low in saturated fats as compared to animal protein.

Also read: Here's Why Soy Sauce Is Bad For You

4. Eating soy-based foods can increase your fibre intake. Eating foods rich in fibre can promote weight loss and improve gastrointestinal health. Soy-rich foods such green soybeans, soy nuts and soy flour can increase your intake of fibre.

Eating soy-based foods can help in weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Soy-based foods are a great source of polyunsaturated fat. This is considered to be good fat beneficial for heart health.

Advertisement

Also read: 7 Proven Health Benefits Of Soy Milk

6. Soy-based foods are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases.

7. Soy-based foods are rich in B-vitamins, iron, zinc and antioxidants.

8. They are a good source of isoflavones phytochemicals. These phytochemicals prevent bone loss in menopausal women.