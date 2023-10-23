Here's Why Pistachios May Be The Perfect Snack

Pistachios have a low glycemic index, meaning they cause a slower rise in blood sugar levels

Pistachios are nuts that are native to Western Asia and the Middle East. They are part of the cashew family and have a unique greenish colour due to their shells. Pistachios have a rich and creamy taste and are commonly eaten as a snack, used in culinary preparations, or added to desserts.

Pistachios are indeed healthy and offer several nutritional benefits. They are a good source of protein, healthy fats, dietary fibre, vitamins (such as vitamin B6 and vitamin E), and minerals (such as potassium and magnesium). They also contain antioxidants and phytochemicals, which have been linked to various health benefits.

Regular consumption of pistachios has been associated with several positive effects on health. Read on as we list some of the common benefits of consuming pistachios.

10 Health benefits of consuming pistachios:

1. Heart health

They may help in improving heart health by reducing cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Pistachios are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

2. Weight management

Despite being relatively high in calories, pistachios are low in saturated fats and contain fibre and protein. Pistachios might also aid in weight management as they contribute to satiety and involve mindful eating due to their shells' slow removal process.

3. Blood sugar control

Pistachios have a low glycemic index, meaning they cause a slower rise in blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it.

4. Improved digestion

Pistachios are a good source of dietary fibre, which can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. Fibre also contributes to a healthy gut microbiome.

5. Eye health

Pistachios contain antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for maintaining eye health and reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

6. Inflammation reduction

The antioxidants found in pistachios, along with their healthy fatty acids, can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis.

7. Skin health

The vitamins and minerals present in pistachios, such as vitamin E and zinc, promote healthy skin by protecting it from damage caused by free radicals.

8. Improved brain function

Pistachios are a good source of vitamin B6, which plays a crucial role in brain development and function. Consuming pistachios regularly may help improve memory and cognitive function.

9. Bone health

Pistachios contain essential minerals like phosphorus and magnesium, which are important for maintaining strong and healthy bones. They can contribute to preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

10. Boosted immune system

The antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals in pistachios help support a strong immune system, which can protect against various infections and diseases.

Remember that portion control is key when incorporating pistachios into a balanced diet, as they are calorie-dense. The frequency of pistachio consumption to gain its benefits varies depending on individual factors such as overall diet, health condition, and calorie requirements.

Generally, incorporating a handful of pistachios (about 1 ounce or 49 kernels) into your daily diet a few times a week can be a good starting point. It is important to keep in mind portion control, as pistachios are relatively high in calories. It is best to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised guidance to fit pistachios into your specific dietary needs and goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.