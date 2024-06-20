Here's Why & How You Can Protect Your Heart From The Summer Heat

Individuals with heart conditions may find their symptoms worsening in high heat

Summer heat can be detrimental to heart health due to several factors. High temperatures increase heart rate as the body works harder to cool itself, leading to additional cardiovascular strain. Additionally, people with existing heart conditions may experience worsening symptoms, and some heart medications can interfere with the body's ability to manage heat. To mitigate these risks, it's necessary to take care of your heart in the summer. Monitoring heart health is vital, as it ensures the body can effectively manage heat stress, preventing severe complications such as heart attacks or arrhythmias.

Being mindful of heart health, especially during summer, helps maintain overall well-being and prevents heat-related health issues. Read on as we discuss how the summer heat impacts your heart and how can you take care of it better.

Here are some ways in which high summer heat affects heart health:

1. Increased heart rate

In hot weather, the body needs to work harder to cool itself down, which leads to an increased heart rate. This puts additional strain on the heart.

2. Dehydration

High temperatures can lead to dehydration, which reduces the volume of blood circulating through the body. The heart then has to pump harder to circulate the reduced amount of blood, increasing the risk of cardiovascular strain.

3. Heat stroke & heat exhaustion

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. These conditions cause the body's temperature regulation mechanisms to fail, putting extreme stress on the heart and other organs.

4. Electrolyte imbalance

Excessive sweating during high heat can lead to a loss of essential electrolytes like sodium and potassium, which are critical for maintaining normal heart function. An imbalance in these electrolytes can lead to arrhythmias or other heart-related issues.

5. Increased blood pressure

For some individuals, especially those with hypertension, high heat can cause blood vessels to constrict, leading to an increase in blood pressure. This adds additional strain on the heart.

6. Exacerbation of existing heart conditions

Individuals with heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or arrhythmias may find their symptoms worsening in high heat. The increased workload on the heart can trigger chest pain (angina), shortness of breath, or even heart attacks.

7. Medication interference

Some medications for heart conditions can impair the body's ability to regulate heat. Diuretics, commonly used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, can increase the risk of dehydration.

Tips to protect your heart in hot weather:

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine and alcohol, which can dehydrate you.

Try to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a hat.

Ensure you have access to cool environments.

Keep an eye on your heart rate and any symptoms of heat-related illness.

Seek medical attention if you experience chest pain, rapid heartbeat, or severe shortness of breath.

Taking these precautions can help mitigate the risks that high summer heat poses to heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.