Here's How You Can Improve Your Gut Bacteria, As Per A Nutritionist

Our gut bacteria not only influence our digestive tract but also contribute to the healthy functioning of many other processes in the body. In fact, an unhealthy gut can also result in mental health problems. Hence, it is vital to take good care of your gut. To help us take better care of our gut and gut bacteria, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a few tips that can aid the management of healthy gut bacteria.

She writes, “Your gut is more connected to your health than you might previously have thought. It's home to trillions of bacteria that work hard to keep you fit and well. Making simple positive changes like increasing fiber-rich foods, lowering stress, and getting plenty of rest are how to get a healthy gut and overall health.”

7 Tips to improve gut bacteria, as per the expert:

1. Eat a diverse range of foods

Eating a diverse diet rich in whole foods can lead to a diverse microbiome, which is beneficial for your health.

2. Eat lots of vegetables, legumes, beans, and fruit

Many fruits and vegetables are high in fibre. Fibre promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, including specific types such as Bifidobacterium.

3. Eat fermented foods

Fermented foods are those produced or transformed with the help of microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast. Fermented foods act as a natural probiotic supplement, populating the gut with beneficial microbes when we consume them. Foods such as kanji, buttermilk, yogurt, kefir, kombucha, idli, and dhokla

4. Pick prebiotic rich foods

Prebiotics are foods that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are found in foods such as apples, artichokes, bananas, barley, oats, chia and flax seeds, garlic and onions, roots vegetables, beans and legumes

5. Limit your sugar & processed food intake

Refined sugar can upset the gut microbiota. A diet high in processed foods and added sugars can decrease the number of good bacteria in your gut and feed the bad ones.

6. Avoid Unnecessary Antibiotics

Overuse of antibiotics can kill off healthy bacteria.

7. Practice a Healthy Lifestyle

Exercising, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can all have a positive impact on your gut microbes.

Incorporate these foods and lifestyle choices into your daily life to improve your gut health as well as your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.