Here's How Microplastics Affect Your Health Overtime

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles, generally less than 5 millimetres in size, that originate from the breakdown of larger plastic items or are intentionally manufactured for products like cosmetics or industrial abrasives. These particles are pervasive in the environment, found in water sources, soil, food, and even the air. As they are so small, they can enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact. Microplastics are associated with potential health risks due to the chemicals they contain, such as plasticisers, stabilisers, and colorants, which may disrupt hormones and metabolism. Keep reading as we discuss how they can affect your health over time.

9 Ways microplastics affect your health

1. Inflammation and oxidative stress

When microplastics are ingested or inhaled, they can trigger inflammatory responses and oxidative stress in body tissues. This inflammation can lead to chronic health issues like arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders. Persistent inflammation weakens the immune system, making the body more susceptible to illnesses.

2. Gastrointestinal damage

Microplastics can accumulate in the digestive system, leading to physical damage to the intestinal lining. They may impair nutrient absorption and disrupt the gut microbiome, which is essential for digestion, immunity, and mental health. An unhealthy gut can lead to bloating, inflammation, and chronic gastrointestinal disorders.

3. Accumulation of toxins

Microplastics can adsorb and transport harmful environmental pollutants like heavy metals, pesticides, and persistent organic pollutants. When ingested, these toxins can accumulate in organs, increasing the risk of cancer, organ damage, and neurological disorders. Over time, this bioaccumulation can lead to systemic toxicity.

4. Respiratory issues

Inhalation of airborne microplastics, such as synthetic fibres from textiles, can irritate lung tissues and lead to chronic respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and pulmonary fibrosis. Long-term exposure may also reduce lung function and increase the risk of lung infections.

5. Carcinogenic effects

Some microplastics contain or transport carcinogenic substances like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and heavy metals. Repeated exposure to these substances can damage DNA and lead to the development of cancers, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and lungs.

6. Immune system suppression

Microplastics can interfere with the body's immune responses by affecting white blood cells and other immune components. This suppression can reduce the body's ability to fight infections, leading to increased susceptibility to diseases and slower recovery from illnesses.

7. Neurotoxicity

The chemicals leached from microplastics, such as BPA and heavy metals, can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially affecting brain function. Neurotoxicity may result in memory loss, cognitive decline, behavioural changes, and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

8. Reproductive health issues

Microplastics and their associated chemicals have been linked to reduced fertility, birth defects, and pregnancy complications. In men, exposure can lower sperm quality and testosterone levels, while in women, it may lead to hormonal imbalances, miscarriage, or preterm birth.

9. Cardiovascular health risks

Microplastics entering the bloodstream can cause damage to blood vessels and may contribute to plaque formation, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. The inflammatory response they trigger can further exacerbate hypertension, atherosclerosis, and other cardiovascular conditions.

Microplastics are an emerging health concern, and understanding these long-term effects is critical for protecting human health and the environment. Reducing plastic consumption and exposure can help mitigate these risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.