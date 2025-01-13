Here's How Long Term Exposure To Air Pollution Affects Your Health

Long-term exposure to air pollution can have profound and wide-ranging effects on human health. Pollutants and ground-level ozone can infiltrate the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. These harmful substances cause inflammation, oxidative stress, and cellular damage, leading to both chronic and acute health conditions. Over time, this exposure contributes to diseases affecting the lungs, heart, brain, and immune system, while also exacerbating pre-existing conditions. Vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health issues, are at a higher risk. Keep reading as we share in detail how long term exposure to air pollution can boost your health.

10 Ways long-term exposure to air pollution affects our health

1. Respiratory diseases

Air pollution can irritate the airways and lead to chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis. Long-term inhalation of fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing inflammation, reduced lung function, and scarring, increasing susceptibility to respiratory infections.

2. Cardiovascular problems

Certain pollutants can enter the bloodstream, causing oxidative stress and inflammation in blood vessels. This increases the risk of atherosclerosis, hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes. Long-term exposure can worsen pre-existing heart conditions and elevate the risk of sudden cardiac events.

3. Cancer risk

Prolonged exposure to air pollutants, especially those with carcinogenic properties like benzene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), is strongly linked to an increased risk of lung cancer. Other cancers, such as bladder cancer, may also be associated with certain airborne toxins.

4. Neurological disorders

Emerging evidence suggests that air pollution can adversely affect the brain. Fine particles and toxins can cross the blood-brain barrier, leading to neuroinflammation. This exposure is linked to cognitive decline, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and developmental delays in children.

5. Impaired immune function

Long-term exposure to air pollution can weaken the immune system by disrupting its ability to fend off infections. This can lead to higher susceptibility to illnesses such as pneumonia and other respiratory infections.

6. Reproductive and developmental issues

Pregnant women exposed to high levels of air pollution face increased risks of complications, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental delays in children. Air pollution can disrupt hormonal balance and damage foetal development.

7. Chronic inflammation

Many pollutants, especially fine particulate matter, can trigger systemic inflammation. Persistent inflammation contributes to a range of diseases, including diabetes, arthritis, and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

8. Worsening of allergies

Pollutants such as ground-level ozone and particulates can exacerbate allergic reactions by increasing the body's sensitivity to allergens like pollen. This can lead to more severe and prolonged allergy symptoms.

9. Eye and skin irritation

Airborne pollutants, such as sulphur dioxide and particulate matter, can irritate the eyes, leading to redness, dryness, and discomfort. Long-term exposure can also damage the skin, causing premature aging, eczema, and rashes.

10. Reduced lifespan

Chronic exposure to air pollution is associated with an overall reduction in life expectancy. The cumulative effects of respiratory, cardiovascular, and systemic diseases caused by air pollution significantly increase the risk of premature death.

By understanding these impacts, individuals can prioritise measures to reduce exposure and improve air quality, ultimately protecting public health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.