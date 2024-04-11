Here's How Long Hours Of Sitting Affects Your Health

Sedentary behaviour has been linked to poor mental health outcomes

Prolonged sitting has been linked to various negative health effects. Here are some ways in which sitting for long hours affects our health and how can we deal with it in order to improve our overall wellbeing.

Some ways sitting for long hours affects your health:

1. Increased risk of obesity

Sitting for extended periods can lead to weight gain and obesity due to decreased calorie expenditure. This occurs because sitting burns fewer calories compared to standing or moving. Take regular breaks to stand up, stretch, and move around. Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, such as walking or standing meetings.

2. Increased risk of cardiovascular disease

Sitting for long periods is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke. This may be due to reduced blood flow and metabolism. Break up prolonged sitting with short bouts of activity. Aim to stand or move around for at least a few minutes every hour. Incorporate cardiovascular exercise into your routine, such as walking, cycling, or swimming.

3. Poor posture

Sitting for long hours can lead to poor posture, including slouching and rounding of the shoulders. This can cause strain on the spine and contribute to musculoskeletal pain. Use ergonomic furniture and equipment to support proper posture. Take regular breaks to stretch and correct posture. Consider strengthening exercises for the core and back muscles to support good posture.

4. Increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Prolonged sitting has been associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, possibly due to reduced insulin sensitivity and impaired glucose metabolism. Break up sitting time with short periods of activity, such as walking or light exercise. Aim for regular physical activity throughout the day to improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.

5. Musculoskeletal pain

Sitting for long hours can contribute to musculoskeletal pain, including back pain, neck pain, and joint stiffness. This is often due to poor posture and muscle imbalances. Take regular breaks to stand up, stretch, and move around. Use ergonomic furniture and equipment to support proper posture. Consider seeking professional help, such as physical therapy, for persistent pain.

6. Decreased mental well-being

Sedentary behaviour has been linked to poor mental health outcomes, including increased risk of depression and anxiety. Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine, as exercise has been shown to improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Take breaks to stand up, stretch, and move around, which can also help alleviate stress.

7. Reduced life expectancy

Some studies have suggested that excessive sitting may be associated with a shorter life expectancy, independent of other factors such as physical activity levels. Aim to reduce sedentary time by incorporating more standing and movement into your daily routine. Break up prolonged sitting with short bouts of activity, and prioritise regular physical activity to improve overall health and longevity.

To counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting, it's important to incorporate regular breaks to stand, stretch, and move around throughout the day. Additionally, engaging in regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help mitigate the risks associated with prolonged sitting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.