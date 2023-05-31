Here's How Eating Healthy Can Curb Unnecessary Cravings

Unnecessary cravings can be a sign of poor health and be avoided by eating right and staying hydrated

Food cravings are intense urges to eat a specific type of food that is often high in sugar, salt or fat. These cravings can be triggered by different factors, such as hormonal changes, stress, boredom, or lack of sleep. Although it is normal to occasionally have a food craving, it can become problematic when these cravings are frequent or interfere with a healthy diet.

Eating enough protein and fibre can help to curb cravings by stabilising blood sugar levels and promoting feelings of fullness. Protein is an important macronutrient that plays a role in regulating appetite and reducing hunger. Studies have shown that increasing protein intake can help to reduce the desire to snack between meals or crave high-calorie foods. This is because protein helps to slow down the rate at which food moves through the digestive system, which helps to keep you feeling full for longer.

Fibre is also an important nutrient that helps to promote satiety and reduce cravings. Unlike simple carbohydrates that are quickly digested and absorbed, fibre takes longer to digest and can help to slow down the release of sugar in the bloodstream. This helps to prevent rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar levels that can lead to cravings for sugary or high-carbohydrate foods.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary helps us understand the same via her Instagram reel. She writes, "ONE of the ways you can CURB your Cravings is if you've got enough Protein and Fibre in your previous meal."

Look at her reel:

In summary, by stabilising blood sugar levels, promoting feelings of fullness, and reducing hunger, a diet rich in these nutrients can help to curb cravings and promote a healthier eating pattern.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.