Here Are Basic Skincare Products You Must Use Daily & Why

Applying eye cream can help reduce and prevent dark circles

To achieve clear skin and to keep acne, dark circles, and other skin issues away, it is essential to follow a skincare routine. Skincare should be practiced by all as it ensures better health of our skin. Lack of proper skincare not only causes acne but might make you prone to cancer, wrinkles, and other health issues.

A skincare routine can differ person-to-person. From your skin type to age, there are various factors that can influence your skincare routine. However, there are still certain skincare products that must be part of everyone's skincare routine.

Here are step-by-step skincare products you must include in your daily skincare routine and why:

1. Cleanser

A cleanser as the name suggests helps clean our face. Cleansers are also known as face washes. Cleansers should be used at least twice a day. It must always be used first thing in the morning and first thing when performing the night routine. Cleansers help remove sebum, dirt, dust, bacteria, makeup, and other things that affect your skin's health.

2. Toner

Toner is the second step in every skincare routine. Toners as the name imply help tone our skin. Many skip this step due to a lack of proper information. However, toner is just as important as cleansers and moisturisers. Toner works as an exfoliator and helps remove dead cells from our skin. It also helps reduce the size of our pores. The reduction of large pores stops dirt, dust, bacteria, and other acne-causing contents from penetrating our skin.

3. Serum

Different serums provide different benefits to our skin. Some might act as exfoliators, some can help provide moisture and can also help improve dry skin. Serums are highly beneficial for people with dry skin and it promotes soft, supple, and moisturised skin. People with oily skin might not require this step.

4. Eye cream

Eye cream is to be applied under our eyes, usually where the dark circles sit. Eye cream helps reduce dark circles, moisturises, and slows down the formation of fine lines. Eye cream works as a moisturiser and helps hydrate the under eyes.

5. Acne/marks treatment

Once you have placed a base, you can add any products that might be personal to your skincare routine. Acne medicines or acne mark removal treatments can be applied at this point. You can apply these twice daily or as directed by your dermatologist.

6. Moisturiser

Moisturiser helps moisturise and hydrate our skin. It is ideal to use a light moisturiser during the day to avoid attracting acne-causing components and might make your skin appear oily. Opt for a thicker moisturiser at night as exposure to dust, dirt, bacteria, etc. is much lesser.

7. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is ideally always the last skincare product you must apply. Sunscreen can be skipped during the night routine if you will not be in direct contact with the sun until your morning routine. Sunscreen helps protect us from the sun. Not applying sunscreen can cause cancer, wrinkles, fine lines, and various other skin issues.

In conclusion, it is necessary to follow a skincare routine. It can be time-consuming to find skincare products that work best for you but it is essential to the good health of your skin. You are encouraged to see a doctor if you experience breakouts regularly, or any other persistent skin issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.