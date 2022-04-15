Here Are 5 Ways To Track Weight Loss Without Using A Scale

Your clothes fitting you properly is a clear indication that you are losing some weight

Weight loss is a common aim of many people, irrespective of whether they want to shed those extra calories for a specific occasion or just for better health. However, it is not an easy task. You must have immense self-control over your eating habits, replace unhealthy meals with healthier options, and keep track of your calorie intake. It takes a lot of motivation for someone to stick with the process. It may take much longer than you had planned, but if you adhere to your plan, you have a good chance of succeeding.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has highlighted five ways to track your weight loss. And the best part is that you don't need a scale to do it.

The caption states, “As long as the number on the scale is dropping, you tend to feel motivated. But there can be demotivating times when you're unable to track progress on the scale. These are the signs that will tell you that you are on the right path.”

Here are the five ways to track weight loss:

1) You don't get hunger pangs or cravings

This could be a happy sign for all those who have a sweet tooth or keep feeling hungry all the time. Well, if your diet includes the proper amount of fibre, healthy fats, and proteins, they send a satisfaction signal to your brain so, you feel full for long hours. This will prevent you from binging on unhealthy stuff frequently. Also, this kind of signal isn't sent to the brain when you consume unhealthy food.

2) You feel energetic

Some diet changes can bring positive results as far as your energy levels are concerned if you've been feeling sluggish for a while now. So, if you are feeling energetic throughout the day, it could be a sign that you're successfully balancing your blood sugar levels.

3) Your clothes start fitting better (You lose inches)

Your clothes fitting you properly is a clear indication that you are losing some weight. There may be times when you don't make progress on the weighing scale but slowly, you are losing inches. This is in fact one of the best signs of victory during your weight loss journey. It signifies a positive change in body composition.

4) Your digestion improves

If you observe that your digestion is improving day by day, it means you are walking on the path to success. When you get healthier, you do so from the inside out and better digestion is an indication that the healthier diet you've adopted is working in your favour.

5) Your skin and hair get better

Be careful, hyperpigmentation, acne or hair fall could be a sign of imbalance or inflammation in the body. Therefore, eating a healthy and balanced diet, staying well-hydrated all through and sleeping enough will show a positive effect on your skin and hair.

Take a look:

We hope these five ways help you understand your body better and aid in assessing your victories without a scale.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.