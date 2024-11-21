Heart Patients Should Follow These Measures During The Air Pollution Crisis

By following these measures, heart patients can mitigate the impact of air pollution

Heart patients are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. Pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide can enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation, oxidative stress, and vascular damage. These factors exacerbate existing heart conditions, potentially leading to arrhythmias, hypertension, and even heart attacks. Poor air quality also reduces oxygen levels in the blood, increasing the strain on the cardiovascular system. However, taking preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of pollution-related heart complications. Keep reading as we discuss in detail some strategies that can help reduce the damage caused on heart patients by the air pollution.

Heart patients must follow these measures to deal with the air pollution crisis

1. Stay indoors during peak pollution hours

Heart patients should avoid stepping outdoors during times when air pollution levels are highest, typically in the early morning and late evening. Staying indoors minimises exposure to harmful pollutants and reduces strain on the heart.

2. Use air purifiers

Installing high-quality air purifiers at home can help reduce indoor pollution levels. Devices with HEPA filters can trap fine particles and allergens, ensuring cleaner air for heart patients to breathe.

3. Wear an N95 mask outdoors

If venturing outside is unavoidable, wearing an N95 or similar mask can filter out fine particulate matter, reducing the risk of pollutants entering the lungs and bloodstream.

4. Monitor air quality

Heart patients should regularly check air quality indices (AQI) via apps or websites. Avoiding outdoor activities when the AQI is poor can prevent unnecessary exposure to harmful pollutants.

5. Maintain regular medications

It's crucial for heart patients to take their prescribed medications without fail. Air pollution can exacerbate symptoms, and consistent medication helps keep heart conditions stable.

6. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps the body flush out toxins, reducing the overall burden on the cardiovascular system. Heart patients should ensure they are adequately hydrated, especially during high-pollution periods.

7. Practice deep breathing exercises indoors

While avoiding outdoor pollution, practicing deep breathing exercises in a clean indoor environment can improve oxygenation and help manage stress, which is beneficial for heart health.

8. Avoid physical exertion outdoors

Strenuous activities like jogging or cycling in polluted air can increase pollutant inhalation. Heart patients should opt for light exercises indoors or in well-ventilated areas with low pollution.

9. Follow a heart-healthy diet

Eating a diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and anti-inflammatory foods helps combat oxidative stress caused by air pollution. Foods like berries, nuts, and fatty fish can support cardiovascular health.

10. Consult a doctor if symptoms worsen

If heart patients experience symptoms like chest pain, breathlessness, or palpitations during high pollution periods, they should seek medical attention immediately to prevent complications.

By following these measures, heart patients can mitigate the impact of air pollution and protect their cardiovascular health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.