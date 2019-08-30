Heart Health: Simple Lifestyle Modifications To Lower Your Heart Disease Risk

Heart health: Lose weight to reduce your risk of heart diseases

Heart is an important organ which should function properly. Heart diseases are life-threatening conditions which need to be controlled on time. Maintaining a healthy heart is essential to reduce the risk of heart diseases. Heart diseases are affecting a huge population today. Fortunately, you can keep your heart healthy with some minor efforts and lifestyle modifications. If you follow the prevention steps on the time you can significantly reduce your risk of heart diseases. But there are some non-modifiable risk factors of heart diseases which cannot be controlled like age and family history. Right lifestyle choices can help you reduce your risk from modifiable risk factors as well as from non-modifiable risk factors to a certain limit. Follow some prevention tips today and keep your risk of cardiovascular diseases at bay.

Heart Health: Lifestyle changes for healthy heart

1. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is a simple way to promote your heart health. Exercise keeps multiple risk factors which can contribute to heart diseases under control. You should indulge in at least 30 minutes of exercise each day. Something as simple as brisk walking can also help. Cardio exercises are the best exercises for your heart health. Other simple methods like taking the stairs, more movement throughout the day will also contribute.

2. Shed those extra kilos

Being overweight puts you at a higher risk of heart diseases. If you are overweight, you should make all the required lifestyle changes to keep your heart healthy. Extra weight will also trigger other risk factors of heart diseases. Involve some exercise in your routine and eat a healthy and balanced diet to keep your heart health intact.

3. Ensure adequate sleep

Improper sleeping pattern also triggers the risk of heart diseases. You should sleep for at least 7-9 hours daily to keep your heart healthy. Inadequate sleep will also make you feel tired all day. Make a strict schedule and stick to it for a healthy heart. Proper sleep will also help you manage stress which is another risk factor of heart diseases.

4. Keep the risk factors away

There are multiple risk factors which can contribute to heart diseases. But you can control these risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, stress and high blood sugar levels. Inculcate some habits which can help you control your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels. Also, try to stay stress-free.

5. Include heart-healthy foods to your diet

Your diet also influences your heart health. Heart-healthy foods will help you keep your heart intact. Some of the health-friendly foods are- whole grains, green leafy vegetables, fatty fishes rich in omega-3 fatty acid, berries, walnuts, almonds, garlic, olive oil and green tea. You should also avoid highly processed foods and bad fats.

