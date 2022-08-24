Heart Health: Here's How You Can Lower Your Risk Of Peripheral Arterial Disease

Quit smoking today to lower risks of peripheral arterial disease and other heart diseases

Peripheral arterial disease is cardiovascular disease. It is one of the more common cardiovascular diseases. Various factors can cause and prevent peripheral arterial disease. Peripheral arterial disease causes a reduction in blood flow to our arms and legs.

The peripheral arterial disease occurs due to plaque deposits that might acquire place inside the arteries that run through our limbs. It may cause pain, discomfort, discolouration, soreness, erectile dysfunction, and other issues in the body.

Like many other cardiovascular diseases, the peripheral arterial disease can be prevented through some corrective measures. In this article, we discuss various factors through which you can lower your risk of developing peripheral arterial disease.

Preventive measures that lower the risk of peripheral arterial disease:

1. Eat healthily

Eating a healthy and balanced diet ensures the better health of our arteries as well as our overall bodies. Healthy foods promote better blood flow as they do not cause fatty deposits in our arteries. In fact, eating healthy may help you clear out preexisting plaque build-up.

2. Quit tobacco

Tobacco causes irreversible damage to our bodies. Tobacco is known for increasing our risks of cancer. However, tobacco has been proven to increase the risk of various cardiovascular diseases be it acute or chronic. Tobacco is one of the major causes of peripheral arterial disease.

3. Workout regularly not occasionally

Something is better than nothing. If you don't exercise regularly try to inculcate that into your routine. Working out regularly can help clear out fatty build-up that causes peripheral arterial disease. Furthermore, working regularly improves blood flow to our arms and legs. Lack of which causes peripheral arterial disease.

4. Check blood pressure

Other conditions may also increase your risk of developing peripheral arterial disease. One of these factors is blood pressure. High blood pressure may cause or worsen the peripheral arterial disease. Various lifestyle changes and medications can help you manage it.

5. Watch your cholesterol levels

As discussed above, many other health conditions influence one's risk of peripheral arterial disease. Bad cholesterol also causes build-up inside our arteries. This build-up is similar to the one found under peripheral arterial disease. However, cholesterol buildup may spread to other parts of the body as well. Consuming cholesterol-lowering foods can help manage it.

6. Manage stress

Stress and other mood disorders can greatly influence one's cardiovascular health. Focus on decreasing your stress levels if you wish to lower your risks of peripheral arterial disease along with other chronic heart-related diseases. Practice yoga, meditation, and other activities.

7. Be mindful of hygiene

Lack of proper hygiene may cause infection. These infections may enter through our feet or legs. Make sure to keep yourself and your surroundings clean. These may even cause complications which preexisting conditions.

8. Maintain the right weight

Obesity is another major risk factor for peripheral arterial disease and various other chronic cardiovascular diseases. Maintaining the right weight can help you avoid having plaque build up in your arteries.

In conclusion, our lifestyle can greatly affect our heart health. Making healthy life choices lowers the risk of peripheral arterial disease. In fact, these lifestyle changes may help you lower the risk of other life-threatening heart-related diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.