Heart Health: Alarming Signs And Symptoms Of Clogged Arteries; Know Prevention Steps

Healthy arteries are necessary for the smooth flow of blood throughout the body. Arteries are responsible for the transportation of blood from head to toe. Plaque build-up inside the walls of arteries can affect the free flow of blood and cause multiple health issues. The reduced flow can increase the risk of heart disease and also affect other organs as well. Poor cholesterol levels, smoking, high blood pressure, sedentary lifestyle and obesity are some factors which can contribute to clogged arteries. This condition should not be ignored as it can put you at a higher risk of heart attack, heart failure and stroke. Understanding the symptoms of clogged arteries can help you take prevention steps on time.

Symptoms of clogged arteries

During the initial stages decreased the flow of blood does not show any noticeable symptom. When the plaque continues to build up, there can be some noticeable symptoms which include:

1. Chest pain

It is the first noticeable symptom which is a result of reduced blood flow. It is also referred as angina. You may feel pressure on your chest. It may happen in the middle of the chest or on the left side of the chest.

2. Shortness of breath

The reduced flow of blood can also make it difficult or you to breathe properly. You may feel fatigued and shortness of breath.

3. Weakness and dizziness

When your body parts do not receive enough blood, you may feel weak and inability to complete day to day tasks. You may also experience dizziness.

Other symptoms include- sweating, nausea and racing heartbeat. If the condition has reached a severe level, heart attack is one of the most severe symptoms which can be noticed. Heart attack is accompanied by other symptoms like chest pain, pain in left hand or shoulder.

Prevention steps of clogged arteries

Some healthy modifications in lifestyle can help you prevent the deposition of plaque in the arteries. These healthy modifications will also help you reduce the risk of other chronic diseases. Some of the prevention steps include-

1. Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes and stay active throughout the day

2. Make all the necessary changes to your diet, add fresh fruits and vegetables and eliminate fatty foods and highly processed foods

3. Quit smoking as soon as possible, you can also seek help to quit it permanently

4. Reduce weight if you are overweight

5. Control conditions like high blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels

6. Try meditation to manage stress

