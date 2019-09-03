Heart Failure: Understand The Symptoms Of Heart Failure; 5 Prevention Steps You Must Know

Heart failure can be prevented with some healthy lifestyle modifications

Heart failure is also known as congestive heart failure. It is a condition in which the heart is not able to pump blood normally like a healthy heart. This restricts the blood flow which does not allow the different body parts to receive sufficient blood. There are multiple conditions which lead to weakening of the muscles like high blood pressure. Narrowed arteries are also responsible for the improper flow of blood. If left untreated heart failure can trigger the risk of a heart attack. Lack of blood flow throughout the body will affect multiple organs as well. You may experience fluid retention in different body parts. Timely treatment can help you prevent the complications of heart failure.

Symptoms of heart failure

If detected on time, early stages of heart failure can be controlled. Symptoms of heart failure can also be controlled with some preventive measures. You need to understand the symptoms of heart failure for proper treatment. Here are the symptoms of heart failure you must know.

Shortness of breath

Irregular heartbeat

Excessive fatigue and weakness

Loss of appetite

Abdominal swelling

Unintentional weight gain due to fluid retention

Swelling legs, ankles and feet

Difficulty concentrating

Persistent coughing

Difficulty in completing workout

Ways to prevent heart failure

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is the simplest way to prevent heart failure. There are multiple modifiable factors which can be controlled. Here are some simple modifications which you can make to prevent your risk of heart failure. These changes will also help you strengthen your heart and promote its overall health.

1. Keep your cholesterol under control

Cholesterol affects your heart health initially. Bad cholesterol levels can increase the risk of multiple heart diseases including heart failure. You need to eat healthy and exercise on a regular basis to keep your cholesterol under control.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Quit smoking

Smoking is extremely unhealthy for your overall health. Smoking can affect more than your lungs. To keep the risk of heart failure at bay you need to formulate a plan to quit smoking on urgent basis.

3. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help you prevent the risk of multiple risks naturally. Regular exercise will keep you fit and maintain a healthy weight. Exercise will promote the proper flow of blood throughout the body.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight increases the risk of multiple diseases. You should maintain a healthy weight by involving more movement throughout the day.

Photo Credit: iStock

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eat right

A healthy diet can improve your heart health. Consume a balanced diet and avoid highly processed foods. Also avoid carbonated drinks, fried food and added sugar.

