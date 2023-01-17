Heart Attack: Are You At Risk? 9 Factors You Shouldn't Ignore

Men are more prone to heart attacks than women

Myocardial infarction, the technical term for a heart attack, is a life-threatening medical emergency in which your heart muscle starts to deteriorate due to inadequate blood flow. This typically is caused by a blockage in the arteries that carry blood to your heart. A heart attack might result in lasting cardiac damage and perhaps death if a healthcare professional doesn't rapidly restore blood flow.

You can enhance your health by taking action if you are aware of the dangers of heart attacks. Risk factors are characteristics and way of life choices that can raise your risk of suffering a heart attack. It is crucial to be aware of them. Some risk factors are modifiable, while others cannot be.

Talking to a healthcare expert is the first step since they can assist you in reducing, controlling, or preventing as many risk factors as possible. They might advise making positive adjustments to your daily routine, giving you medicine, or doing both. In this article, we discuss some common risk factors that might make you prone to a heart attack.

9 factors that might increase your risk of getting a heart attack:

1. Cholesterol

Uncontrollable variables can alter blood cholesterol levels, however, there are measures you can undertake to ensure that your cholesterol level is healthy. If necessary, ask your doctor for assistance on how to lower your cholesterol. Increasing your consumption of dietary fibre, choosing nutritious, low-fat foods, and engaging in regular exercise can all help lower your cholesterol.

2. Diabetes

Diabetes can harm your heart, particularly if it is not under control. Over the age of 65, heart disease claims over 68% of the lives of diabetics. To better control, your blood sugar levels, adhere to your doctor's treatment plan and make the necessary lifestyle adjustments.

3. Hypertension

One very prevalent risk factor for heart disease is high blood pressure. Your heart has to work harder when your blood pressure is up. Heart attacks may result from this stiffening of the heart muscle. Find out what you can do to lower your blood pressure by speaking with your doctor. Your blood pressure may decrease with appropriate exercise, a low-salt and low-fat diet, moderate alcohol consumption, a healthy weight, and stress management.

4. Obesity

Increased cholesterol, blood pressure, and heart attack risk are all associated with excess body fat. To reach and stay at a healthy weight, one must follow a balanced diet and engage in appropriate activity. Consult your doctor to find a weight-loss solution if you are having problems losing weight.

5. Smoking

Smoking is to blame for one in every five heart attack deaths. Your chance of suffering a heart attack can increase by two to four times if you smoke cigarettes. Smoking reduces the quantity of oxygen that gets to your heart, raises blood pressure, harms blood vessels, and increases the risk of blood clots, therefore the risk is higher for smokers. If you currently smoke, there is still time for you to quit and lower your chance of developing heart disease.

6. Insufficient exercise

Coronary heart disease is at risk due to an inactive lifestyle. Regular moderate to strenuous exercise can lower your chance of developing cardiovascular disease. Obesity, diabetes, and blood cholesterol can all be managed with physical activity. For certain people, it can also help reduce blood pressure. Adults should aim for 75 minutes of strenuous activity (such as jogging) or at least 150 minutes of moderate activity (such as brisk walking) per week, or a combination of the two.

7. Stress

A heart attack risk factor is a poor reaction to stress. Test out various stress-reduction strategies to see which ones are most effective for you. Participating in yoga, doing breathing exercises, and using better time management are some strategies for reducing stress.

8. Sex

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death for both men and women, yet men are more likely than women to suffer a heart attack. Women are more likely than males to die from a heart attack as they age.

9. Old age

Your risk of having a heart attack increases with age. Although a heart attack can occur at any age, the risk considerably rises for men after the age of 45 and for women after menopause, or about the age of 50.

Keep these factors in mind to understand your risk of a heart attack.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.