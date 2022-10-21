Healthy Eating: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares 4 Reasons Why You Should Add Radish To Your Diet

Healthy Eating: Radish helps improve digestion

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares and explains 4 reasons why radish is a great addition to our diet. This vegetable is especially beneficial right now as it is in season.

She writes, Radishes, also called mooli is a common vegetable that is used in Indian kitchens. Thought to merely be an accompaniment to salads, radish has a large number of health benefits

1. Shows anti-cancerous properties

Eating cruciferous vegetables like radishes may help prevent cancer. According to a study, cruciferous vegetables contain compounds that are broken down into isothiocyanates when combined with water. Isothiocyanates help purge the body of cancer-causing substances and prevent tumor development.

2. Manages Diabetes

The potent anti-diabetic properties of radish trigger the immune response, enhance glucose uptake and regulate blood sugar levels. Adiponectin is a hormone that is responsible for regulating blood glucose levels. Radishes contain bioactive compounds that regulate adiponectin and play a vital role in controlling glucose homeostasis.

3. Great for the digestive system

Radish offers a combo of soluble and insoluble fiber, which is great for your Gl tract. Fiber helps prevent constipation by bulking up your stool to help waste move through your intestines.

4. Antihypertensive effects

Radishes are a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure levels and keep the heart functioning properly. They contain compounds called anthocyanins that help improve blood circulation and lower blood pressure”

Take a look at her post:

Add this in-season vegetable to your diet for maximum benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.