Mooli Patta Boosts Health; Here's How Radish Leaves Are Beneficial In Winter

Mooli ke patte (radish leaves) are highly nutritious and beneficial for health, especially during winter. They are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, calcium, iron, phosphorus, and antioxidants. These leaves also contain dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, and compounds like glucosinolates, which may offer protection against certain diseases. Radish leaves are commonly used in Indian cooking due to their earthy flavour, versatility, and ability to enhance nutrition in dishes like parathas, soups, sabzis, and salads. Radish leaves can further boost your health when consumed in the winter. Keep reading as we share a list of benefits you can achieve from adding radish leaves to your winter diet.

10 Health benefits of radish leaves in winter

1. Boosts immunity

Radish leaves are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which help strengthen the immune system and fight off infections common during winter. The high levels of antioxidants neutralise free radicals, reducing the risk of seasonal colds and flu.

2. Supports digestion

Rich in dietary fibre, radish leaves aid in digestion by promoting bowel regularity and preventing constipation. They also stimulate bile production, improving the breakdown of fats, which is helpful when consuming heavier winter foods.

3. Detoxifies the body

The chlorophyll in radish leaves helps detoxify the liver by flushing out toxins. This natural detoxification supports overall health and ensures optimal functioning of the liver, especially beneficial after consuming rich or indulgent foods in winter.

4. Improves bone health

Radish leaves contain calcium, potassium, and vitamin K, essential for maintaining bone density and preventing bone-related conditions like osteoporosis. Including them in winter meals helps counteract bone fragility, especially in cold weather.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

The leaves are known to lower blood glucose levels due to their low glycemic index and high fibre content. They help regulate insulin response, making them suitable for diabetics who need to control their blood sugar during the winter season.

6. Enhances skin health

Packed with vitamins A and C, radish leaves support collagen production and fight skin-damaging free radicals. They help reduce dryness, promote healthy skin, and prevent common winter skin issues like dryness and dullness.

7. Reduces inflammation

Radish leaves have anti-inflammatory properties due to their high antioxidant and phytonutrient content. They help alleviate inflammation-related conditions like arthritis, which can worsen in cold weather, providing relief from joint pain and swelling.

8. Aids weight loss

Low in calories and high in fibre, radish leaves are an excellent addition to weight-loss diets during winter. They keep you full for longer, reduce unnecessary snacking, and boost metabolism.

9. Improves eye health

Radish leaves are rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, which are essential for good eyesight. Consuming them regularly can help prevent vision deterioration, dryness, and winter-related eye strain.

10. Supports kidney health

Radish leaves act as a natural diuretic, helping flush out excess water and toxins from the kidneys. This helps prevent urinary tract infections and the formation of kidney stones, especially during winter when water consumption might decrease.

Incorporating mooli ke patte into your winter diet through parathas, soups, or stir-fries is a great way to harness these health benefits!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.