The rising heat has made hydration important, along with focusing on immunity for overall well-being. Seasonally, in India, people tend to drink watermelon juice or orange juice to boost their hydration quotient and boost their immunity at the same time. The immune system requires special care in summer, as heat stress can weaken immunity and the increased risk of dehydration affects the entire body. People tend to develop seasonal infections such as gut infections and summer fatigue, which can be addressed by consuming summer immunity-boosting drinks.

Both of these drinks are backed by research, as watermelon juice, as per the GCS Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences journal, says it contains the carotenoid lycopene and is a rich source of phenolic antioxidants when extracted through the cold-pressing method. On the other hand, vitamin C in orange juice can boost immune cell functioning, as the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition indicates.

Watermelon Juice Benefits For Immunity

Watermelon juice has a high water content of about 90%, which provides hydration support in summers. The cold-pressing method of extracting watermelon juice keeps the vitamin C and lycopene intact, which lowers oxidative stress. These properties help reduce inflammation and support skin health while also boosting hydration.

The research published in the Food Bioscience journal details that it is best for hydration and providing mild immunity support. Furthermore, even its byproducts can be used to treat chronic diseases when utilised in a specific manner.

Orange Juice Benefits For Immunity

Research published in the Advances in Nutrition journal highlights that orange juice is rich in vitamin C, which is the key immune nutrient that can boost white blood cell functioning and build up the antioxidant defence. These aspects help in supporting building a resistance to getting infections as well as improving skin immunity. Here are some additional benefits that a glass of fresh orange juice can provide you with:

Regular intake of 100% orange juice is linked to lower inflammatory markers in adults; this is beneficial as inflammation in the body can weaken immune functioning.

The presence of flavonoids (hesperidin and naringenin) in orange juice can reduce oxidative stress and protect immune cells.

Clinical evidence published in the Advances in Nutrition journal details that your overall metabolic health could be boosted by drinking orange juice.

Also Read: Watermelon Whole vs Juice: Which One Can Keep Your Blood Sugar Stable?

Which Juice Is Better For Immunity?

The immune system needs a direct immunity boost, which orange juice can provide, especially in summers. For tackling the humid or dry summer heat and to address the risk of dehydration, drinking a glass of orange juice can have limitations.

Watermelon juice is beneficial and proven for both hydration and summer recovery, but drinking it in controlled doses is necessary.

A healthy dietary approach for boosting immune system functioning is to combine both watermelon and orange juice in rotation.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains, "Watermelon juice is over 90% water, which helps maintain hydration-an essential factor for optimal immune function." She adds, "Orange juice is rich in vitamin C, which supports white blood cell function and strengthens the body's ability to fight infections." But it is important to consider that complete immune functioning depends on vitamin intake, hydration, and overall dietary approaches.

The holistic approach to boosting the immune system depends on your intake of vitamin C, which is critical for immunity, and orange juice can provide. The hydration aspect can be taken care of by supporting immune functioning internally.

Also Read: A Gastroenterologist Explains How Watermelon Consumption Affects Post-Meal Bloating

When And How To Drink These Juices

Watermelon juice should be consumed in the middle of the day for better hydration and absorption. It is ideal after spending time under the direct sun, as the body needs to cool down.

Orange juice should be consumed in the morning or on an empty stomach (in moderation), as it could trigger acidity.

You need to avoid packaged versions of watermelon and orange juice, as they have added sugar and are packaged juices.

Who Should Be Careful

Watermelon and orange juice should be carefully consumed by those who have pre-existing medical conditions, such as:

Diabetics need portion control for liquid calories to regulate blood sugar spikes.

Those with acid reflux need to control their consumption of citrus juices such as orange juice.

Kidney patients should definitely consult a doctor for a safe consumption approach to both juices.

Can You Combine Both?

Yes, both watermelon and orange juice can be combined, but you need to consume them on alternate days. A balanced approach is necessary to balance their properties and how they affect you internally.

Orange juice can function as an immunity powerhouse, while watermelon juice provides hydration. Both are beneficial when used strategically, and their intake is balanced to receive the health benefits safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.