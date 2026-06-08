Many individuals are increasingly swapping out refined sugar for natural sweeteners to improve their overall health. This shift is largely motivated by the desire to reduce sugar intake, which has been linked to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Swapping refined sugar with natural sweeteners may help stabilise blood sugar levels, provide sustained energy, support weight management and reduce inflammation. Natural sweeteners often provide a sweeter taste with potentially fewer negative health impacts.

Two popular natural sweeteners are honey and monk fruit. Each has its unique properties and health implications, making them appealing alternatives to sugar. If you are wondering which one is healthier, here's a complete breakdown.

Monk fruit vs honey: Which is healthier?

Honey is naturally rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It has a lower glycemic index compared to refined sugar, meaning it doesn't raise blood sugar levels as quickly. However, it's important to remember that honey still contains calories and sugar, primarily fructose and glucose, so moderation is key.

Monk fruit, on the other hand, is derived from the monk fruit plant. It contains compounds called mogrosides, which are responsible for its sweetness. Monk fruit is much sweeter than sugar but has zero calories and carbohydrates, making it an appealing option for those looking to reduce calorie intake. Additionally, monk fruit does not raise blood sugar levels, making it suitable for diabetics.

Which is better?

Monk fruit is generally healthier for blood sugar management and weight loss, while honey is healthier for natural nutrient density and medicinal benefits. Choosing the healthier option depends entirely on your personal dietary goals, such as managing diabetes versus seeking whole-food nutrition.

1. Caloric content: Honey is calorie-dense, while monk fruit contains no calories.

2. Nutritional value: Honey provides some vitamins and minerals along with antioxidants. Monk fruit, while having antioxidant properties, lacks significant vitamins and minerals.

3. Glycemic index: Honey has a modest impact on blood sugar, whereas monk fruit has no effect.

4. Flavour profile: Honey has a distinct, rich flavour that can enhance foods and drinks, while monk fruit has a sweeter taste that may not appeal to everyone.

In determining which one is healthier, it largely depends on individual health goals. For someone trying to reduce calorie intake or manage blood sugar levels, monk fruit may be the better choice. However, if you value natural sources with additional nutrients, honey might be preferable in moderation. Ultimately, both sweeteners can be part of a healthy diet when used wisely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.