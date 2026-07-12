Many people often believe that fish is the only way to get enough Omega-3 fatty acids. But nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that's a common myth, and several everyday vegetarian foods can also help you meet your Omega-3 needs naturally.

"We are often told that fish is the only real way to get enough Omega-3 fatty acids for heart, brain, and hormonal health. But a closer look at the actual nutrition reveals that the traditional Indian vegetarian kitchen has been holding incredible options all along," Batra captions the post.

Batra compares the Omega-3 content of fish with that of common vegetarian foods.

While 100 grams of fish contain about 2.2 grams of Omega-3, flaxseeds contain 22.8 grams per 100 grams, chia seeds provide 17.8 grams, walnuts 9.1 grams, hemp seeds 8.7 grams, mustard seeds 5.9 grams, dried moringa powder 1.1 grams, and methi (fenugreek) seeds 0.8 grams.

"These 7 everyday plant-based superstars naturally help you smash your daily Omega-3 needs!" she adds.

The nutritionist also shares simple ways to include these foods in your daily diet.

Batra recommends always grinding flaxseeds before eating them. She suggests adding ground flaxseeds to roti dough, curd, or smoothies and storing the powder in the refrigerator. For chia seeds, she recommends soaking one tablespoon in water overnight. They can be consumed first thing in the morning or mixed into nimbu pani, curd, or coconut milk pudding.

The nutritionist also advises soaking two walnuts overnight and eating them in the morning. She says walnuts can also be added to ragi porridge or enjoyed with dates. For hemp seeds, Batra suggests sprinkling two tablespoons daily over salads, smoothies, or a bowl of curd.

She recommends using mustard seeds in your daily tadka and switching to cold-pressed mustard oil for everyday cooking. For methi seeds, she suggests soaking them overnight and drinking the water the next morning. They can also be sprouted for salads and chaat or mixed into paratha dough.

Batra also recommends adding fresh moringa leaves or half a teaspoon of dried moringa powder to dal, sabzi, or a glass of warm water in the morning.

"Being a vegetarian is never a limitation for your health; it is an opportunity to eat smarter!" she writes.

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