Healthy Diet: Nutritionist Recommends Using These 3 Cooking Oil

Cooking oils are a compulsory part of every kitchen. From frying to roasting, oil is required to prepare almost every dish. There is also a wide variety of oils available. However, many are still searching for the healthiest oil for daily use. Overusing oil or not using the right oil is linked with several health issues. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to choose the right cooking oil according to the food you are preparing. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared 3 types of oils that should be a part of your kitchen. Also know when to use each one of these.

3 oils you must have in your kitchen

The nutritionist recommends using a variety of cooking oils. "No one oil is complete. It's important to use a variety in your kitchen," she mentioned in the post.

1. Extra virgin olive oil

Olive oil is frequently used by those following a Mediterranean diet. The nutritionist has highlighted that olive oil is a good source of antioxidants such as polyphenols and vitamin E, which can help reduce oxidative stress. Antioxidants help lower the risk of several chronic health conditions.

According to the expert you can use olive oil in cold preparation or salads.

2. A2 cow ghee

Cow ghee has a high smoking point which means it can be heated to high temperatures without breaking down. The high concentration of butyric acid in ghee can help support the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Ghee can also help lower inflammation. Batra recommends using A2 cow ghee for frying, sautéing and high-temperature cooking.

3. Mustard oil

"Mustard oil contains a high level of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and raise good cholesterol (HDL) levels," Batra wrote in the caption of the video.

Mustard oil also exhibits antibacterial and antifungal properties. You can use mustard oil for tadkas or to prepare curries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.