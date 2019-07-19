Health Tips: 8 Precautions To Take During Monsoon To Prevent Viral Infections

Monsoon health tips: Maintain proper hygiene during the rainy season

Highlights Prefer only home-cooked food during monsoon Make sure you sleep well Wash fruits and vegetables before cooking

Nearly everything is pleasant about monsoons, barring viral infections, sore throat, cough and cold. Along with relief from heat and fresh feeling, monsoons also bring a lot of micro-organisms that cause these diseases. Viral fever is contagious and can cause fever, regular flu, stomach problems and infections like swine flu. Fever is the most common symptom of viral infection. Fever is usually a sign of your body trying to fight some kind of bacterial or viral infection. Read on as we discuss some effective tips that can help keep viral infections at bay this monsoon.

Monsoon diseases: Tips to prevent viral infections in the rainy season

1. Hygiene

Maintaining proper hygiene can help in preventing viral infections during monsoon. Make sure you wash your hands before and after your meals, after sneezing, coughing, petting, gardening, using the washroom etc. Also, make sure you don't pick your wounds or cuts to avoid spread of bacteria.

2. Eat home-cooked food

What you eat determines how prone you are to catch viruses and infections. During monsoons, a good idea would be to eat foods that give a boost to your immunity. Avoid eating food from outside during the rainy season. It is likely to have stayed in unhygienic environment with a lot of germs breeding over it. During the rainy season, it is also advised to avoid eating cut fruits and vegetables.

Eat only home-cooked food during monsoon

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Stay hydrated

Keeping yourself well hydrated is an evergreen health tip that will always work in your favour. It will make you feel healthy and prevent onset of diseases. Along with aiding weight loss, staying hydrated can help in fighting germs and infections.

4. Sleep well

A good night's sleep is important for a healthy immunity. Missing sleep or sleeping for less than six hours a day can put you at a sleep debt, thus making you feel tired and fatigued. It makes your body weak and more prone to catching infections and viral fever.

5. Watch out for contaminated water sources

As much as staying hydrated is important, it is also crucial to ensure that the water is pure and clean.

6. Wash fruits and vegetables before cooking

This is an important tip, irrespective of the season. Before cooking, wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly. Before fruits and vegetables reach you, they are exposed to dust, dirt and harmful bacteria that can cause viral fever and infection.

Wash fruits and vegetables properly before cooking

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Avoid sharing when suffering from cold or fever

As mentioned above, viral fever is contagious. If you are already suffering from an infection or have cold or cough, avoid sharing your food and drinks with anyone. It takes only a few germs to jump from an infected person to a healthy person.

8. Prevention is better than cure

Protect yourself during the rainy season. Keep yourself warm and feed yourself with immunity boosting foods like hot soups, fermented foods, dried fruits and nuts and leafy green veggies to name a few. Get a flu vaccine and encourage others around you to do the same.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

