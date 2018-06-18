Are Watermelon Seeds Healthy? Everything You Need To Know

One cup of roasted watermelon seeds contains roughly 600 calories

Remember how as a child you would swallow a watermelon seed and people would scare you with the thought of a watermelon tree growing inside you? As you grew up, you did realize that it was a hoax but watermelon seeds continued to carry a bad name with them. But even if we keep the childhood memories aside, let's admit that we all hate it when a watermelon seed suddenly turns up and interferes with the true flavor of the fruit. Well, the truth of these seeds may come to you by surprise. Spitting out, removing or throwing away watermelon seeds is a way of dampening the nutritional value of this fruit. Yes, the black seeds of the brightly-colored fruit are a combination of delicious and healthy and can be the perfect snack for you. All you need to do is dry some watermelon seeds and roast them and your snack is ready. Pack some of these with your box of nuts to give your body the additional boost of nutrition. Also read: These 10 Seeds Have Tremendous Nutritional Value

Watermelon seeds are one of the most nutrient-dense varieties of seeds. They are a rich source of proteins, vitamins, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, magnesium, zinc, copper, potassium and more. These seeds are high in calories though, so you need to mindful of your portions. One cup of roasted watermelon seeds contains roughly 600 calories.

Let's take a look at the many health benefits of watermelon seeds.

1. Benefits for the skin

Snacking on roasted watermelon seeds can be very beneficial for your skin. It prevents the outbreak of acne, moisturizes your skin, prevents dullness, and prevents early signs of ageing as well. Regular consumption of these seeds keep elasticity in place and this is one of the reasons why watermelon seeds should be consumed regularly. Apply the oil of these seeds on your face to block your pores, thereby preventing the outbreak of acne.

2. Benefits for hair

Protein, iron, magnesium and copper are some of the most important nutrients for your hair. Applying them regularly on your hair can have a whole lot of benefits for your hair, especially when you are dealing with hair thinning and hair loss. While protein boosts hair growth, magnesium prevents split ends and breakage. Copper boosts melanin production which keeps your hair silky and vibrant.

Copper in watermelon seeds boosts melanin production which keeps your hair silky and vibrant

3. Better blood sugar control

Watermelon seeds are linked to better blood sugar control and reduced insulin resistance in the body. This is quite essential for the health of diabetes patients. The primary concern of diabetes patients is controlling blood sugar levels and watermelon seeds are a delicious and healthy way of going about it.



4. Boosts energy levels

Watermelon seeds are high in calories, agreed. But do you where most of those calories come from? Turns out, most of the calories which come from watermelon seeds come from healthy fatty acids. One cup of watermelon seeds give your metabolism the kick it needs and nourishes your body with essential nutrients as well. However, they still are high in calories and eating too much of them can induce weight gain so be mindful of your portions.

5. Prevents osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition of weak bones and low bone density which increases the risk of fractures. Eating dried watermelon seeds regularly can prevent the early deterioration of your bones. These seeds are an incredible source of magnesium with over 140% of your daily requirement in just one cup. They are also rich in copper, manganese and potassium. All these nutrients contribute to bone health, strengthen your bones and improve their mineral density as well.

Eating dried watermelon seeds regularly can prevent the early deterioration of your bones

