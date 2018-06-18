Are Watermelon Seeds Healthy? Everything You Need To Know

Highlights
- Watermelon seeds are one of the most nutrient-dense varieties of seeds
- Watermelon seeds are linked to better blood sugar control
- One cup of these seeds contain 140% of your daily magnesium requirement
Watermelon seeds are one of the most nutrient-dense varieties of seeds. They are a rich source of proteins, vitamins, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, magnesium, zinc, copper, potassium and more. These seeds are high in calories though, so you need to mindful of your portions. One cup of roasted watermelon seeds contains roughly 600 calories.
Let's take a look at the many health benefits of watermelon seeds.
1. Benefits for the skin
Snacking on roasted watermelon seeds can be very beneficial for your skin. It prevents the outbreak of acne, moisturizes your skin, prevents dullness, and prevents early signs of ageing as well. Regular consumption of these seeds keep elasticity in place and this is one of the reasons why watermelon seeds should be consumed regularly. Apply the oil of these seeds on your face to block your pores, thereby preventing the outbreak of acne.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Benefits for hair
Protein, iron, magnesium and copper are some of the most important nutrients for your hair. Applying them regularly on your hair can have a whole lot of benefits for your hair, especially when you are dealing with hair thinning and hair loss. While protein boosts hair growth, magnesium prevents split ends and breakage. Copper boosts melanin production which keeps your hair silky and vibrant.
3. Better blood sugar control
Watermelon seeds are linked to better blood sugar control and reduced insulin resistance in the body. This is quite essential for the health of diabetes patients. The primary concern of diabetes patients is controlling blood sugar levels and watermelon seeds are a delicious and healthy way of going about it.
4. Boosts energy levels
Watermelon seeds are high in calories, agreed. But do you where most of those calories come from? Turns out, most of the calories which come from watermelon seeds come from healthy fatty acids. One cup of watermelon seeds give your metabolism the kick it needs and nourishes your body with essential nutrients as well. However, they still are high in calories and eating too much of them can induce weight gain so be mindful of your portions.
5. Prevents osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a condition of weak bones and low bone density which increases the risk of fractures. Eating dried watermelon seeds regularly can prevent the early deterioration of your bones. These seeds are an incredible source of magnesium with over 140% of your daily requirement in just one cup. They are also rich in copper, manganese and potassium. All these nutrients contribute to bone health, strengthen your bones and improve their mineral density as well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.