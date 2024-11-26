Health Benefits Of Corn

Despite being a starchy vegetable, corn has a low to moderate glycemic index

Corn, also known as maize, is a starchy vegetable and a cereal grain that has been cultivated for thousands of years. Native to Central America, it is now a staple food worldwide. Corn is rich in carbohydrates, dietary fibre, and essential nutrients like vitamins B and C, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin. Corn can be a healthy addition to your diet when consumed in moderation and prepared healthily. It can be consumed in various forms, including boiled, roasted, grilled, as popcorn, or ground into flour for tortillas and bread. Read on as we discuss in detail the many benefits of this grain.

10 Ways corn can boost your health

1. Supports digestive health

Corn is an excellent source of dietary fibre, particularly insoluble fibre, which plays a crucial role in promoting a healthy digestive system. This fibre also helps feed the good bacteria in your gut, promoting a balanced microbiome and enhancing overall gut health.

2. Boosts eye health

Corn contains significant amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful antioxidants that are vital for eye health. These carotenoids help filter harmful blue light and reduce oxidative stress in the retina, protecting your eyes from age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

3. Provides long-lasting energy

The complex carbohydrates in corn are digested slowly, providing a steady and sustained release of glucose into the bloodstream. This makes corn an ideal energy source for people who require long-lasting fuel, such as athletes or individuals with active lifestyles.

4. Promotes heart health

Corn is heart-friendly due to its potassium and fibre content. Potassium helps relax blood vessels, reducing blood pressure and decreasing the strain on the heart. Meanwhile, fibre binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract, preventing its absorption and helping to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

5. Supports immune function

Vitamin C is a key component of corn, helping to strengthen the immune system by promoting the production and function of white blood cells, which are the body's primary defence against infections. As an antioxidant, vitamin C also neutralises free radicals in the body, reducing inflammation and enhancing the overall immune response.

6. Helps manage weight

Corn's high fibre content promotes feelings of fullness and satiety, making it a useful addition to a weight-management plan. Fibre slows down digestion, helping you feel satisfied for longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating.

7. Improves skin health

The antioxidants found in corn, including vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin, help combat free radical damage that contributes to premature skin aging. These antioxidants protect skin cells, maintaining their integrity and promoting elasticity.

8. Supports healthy pregnancy

Corn is a natural source of folate, a critical nutrient for pregnant women. Folate is essential for foetal development, particularly in the formation of the brain and spinal cord. Adequate folate intake during pregnancy reduces the risk of neural tube defects and supports healthy growth.

9. Helps regulate blood sugar

Despite being a starchy vegetable, corn has a low to moderate glycemic index, thanks to its fibre content. The fibre slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

Incorporate corn into your diet to achieve these amazing health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.