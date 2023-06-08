Having Digestive Issues? Low Fibre In Diet Maybe The Cause; Add These Fibre-Rich Foods To Your Diet

Whole grains are a great source of fibre for people looking to improve their digestive health

A low-fibre diet can certainly be a cause for poor digestive health. Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that can't be digested by the human body. It passes through the digestive system mostly intact, and its primary function is to provide bulk to stool and help it move efficiently through the intestines. Low fibre diets are often high in processed, refined, and low-nutrient foods, which can lead to slow stool transit time and constipation.

Constipation can then often lead to other digestive issues such as bloating, gas, cramping, pain and discomfort. A healthy diet rich in fibre ensures regular bowel movements, balance of the microbiome, reduced inflammation risk and improved overall digestive tract health, and thereby improved overall health and wellbeing. Keep reaching as we share a list of fibre-rich foods you can add to your diet for better digestive health.

10 Fibre-rich foods to eat for better digestive health:

1. Oats

Oats contain a high amount of soluble fibre, which helps to soften stools and relieve constipation. Soluble fibre also acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in the gut and improving overall gut health.

2. Lentils

Lentils are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps to promote healthy digestion by improving bowel movements and reducing constipation. They also contain resistant starch, which acts as food for beneficial gut bacteria.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of fibre, particularly soluble fibre. They can help to reduce inflammation in the gut and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in fibre, particularly insoluble fibre, which helps to bulk up stools and promote regular bowel movements. It also contains sulforaphane, a compound that can help to reduce inflammation in the gut.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a high-fibre, gluten-free grain that is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. It can help to improve bowel movements and relieve constipation.

6. Apples

Apples are rich in soluble fibre, which can help to reduce inflammation in the gut and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. They also contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre that can help to soften stools and relieve constipation.

7. Almonds

Almonds are a good source of fibre, including both soluble and insoluble fibre. They can help to reduce inflammation in the gut and promote regular bowel movements.

8. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of fibre, particularly insoluble fibre. They can help to soften stools and improve bowel movements, as well as reduce inflammation in the gut.

9. Berries

Berries are rich in soluble fibre, which can help to reduce inflammation in the gut and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. They also contain antioxidants, which can help to protect the gut from damage.

10. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are high in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which can help to promote regular bowel movements and reduce constipation. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help to reduce inflammation in the gut.

Overall, a low fibre diet can be a significant cause for poor digestive health. Incorporating more fibre-rich foods can assist in preventing these issues and help in maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.