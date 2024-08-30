Is There Actually A 'Best And Worst Time' To Consume Sugar? Expert Explains

Nutritionist Reveals Worst Time to Consume Sugar

Is there anyone who can say not a bar of creamy milk chocolate? Don't know about you but we just can't do it. Now, tell us, are you someone who craves dessert in the middle of the night? Well, then, this article is for you. We are going to talk about the best or worst time to eat sugar. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in a video on Instagram, talks about the two worst times to consume sugar. She said, "Although there is no good time to consume sugar, there can be some better times and worse times. The two worst times to consume refined sugar are number one, on an empty stomach in the morning, as that would lead to an instant sugar spike. Instead, start your day with some healthy fats or healthy proteins. You could also add on some complex carbs or consume fruits which have natural sugars. The second worst time is post-dinner or midnight. Sugar spike would disrupt your hormones and surely lead to weight gain."

In the caption, Pooja shared some alternative timings, in which you can satisfy your sweet tooth. She wrote, "Ideally refined sugar and processed foods containing refined sugars are best avoided. However, one can have fruit-based desserts and dried fruits such as dates, berries, raisins, prunes and dark chocolates. Yet if you want to indulge, the better times would be - as a midday snack, an hour after lunch, as a pre-workout snack, as a post-workout snack combined with protein."

Previously, Pooja Malhotra also shared some easy ways to keep your sugar cravings away:



1. Make sure you get enough water to stay hydrated. The nutritionist claims that dehydration is one of the several reasons why people may have sugar cravings.

2. Always reach for a fruit or dried fruit such as dates, raisins, dried apricots, or fids when you have the urge to eat. All of them are beneficial substitutes for sugar cravings.

3. Always keep mouth fresheners, fennel seeds (saunf), and similar items close to reach. They have the ability to calm your sugar cravings.

4. Ensure that you add a lot of protein and fibre to your diet. These nutrients help to efficiently control cravings while also promoting satiety.

5. Limit your consumption of processed carbohydrates, artificial sweeteners, and other high-sugar foods.

