Hair Fall In Winter: Follow These Tips To Control It

It's not surprising to notice that you're losing more hair in the bath than usual as winter approaches. The hair loss you're likely to experience throughout the winter is cyclical, just like the health of your skin, which is dependent on the changing seasons. Winter hair loss is primarily brought on by the dry outside air, which dehydrates your scalp by sucking out all of its moisture.

Dry hair and a dry scalp together can cause breakage, thinning, and hair loss. Dandruff, which causes your head to itch and feel unwell, is another consequence of a dry scalp. In the winter, this can significantly increase hair loss together with dry air.

This time of year has challenges for everyone, even those with the healthiest hair. Read on to learn what you can do to prevent hair loss in winter if you're wondering how to prevent your hair from breaking or falling out during the colder months of the year.

Here are haircare tips that can help battle winter hair fall:

1. Oil your hair twice a week

In the winter, nothing works better for your hair than a thorough oil massage. Oil massages are not only very calming but also an excellent technique to stop hair loss in the winter. Olive oil and almond oil are excellent hair oils because they give your hair and scalp the essential vitamins and fatty acids they need to fend off the cold. You may also give jojoba oil a try; it's a fantastic hair moisturiser.

2. Use hair products fit for winter

You must change your hair care routine to incorporate products that will benefit your hair and stop hair fall if you experience hair loss in the winter. We advise utilising a hair product line that is loaded with high-quality components, strengthens your hair, and always prevents hair loss.

3. Avoid heat styling

It's better to let your hair air dry. Your hair loses moisture when you blow dry, which increases the risk of breaking. Drying without heat keeps your hair healthy and lustrous. Accept your natural hair, and whenever you can, let it air dry. Heat style exacerbates the problem and dries out your hair's strands, which is already delicate in the colder months.

4. Don't go outdoors with wet hair

Compared to dry hair, wet hair is more susceptible to harm. With a moist head while walking outside in the winter, hair might freeze and break. Although air drying is preferred, it's preferable to blow dry your hair rather than venture outside with wet hair. However, opt for a room temperature or less hot setting.

5. Keep your hair hydrated

For winter hair care, moisture retention is key. To restore moisture and counteract the effects of hot styling tools, interior heating, and chilly winter winds, use a leave-in conditioner once per week. When your hair is exposed to chilly weather, static hair is frequently the result. Using a leave-in conditioner to keep hair moisturised will assist to protect it.

6. Don't over wash

Your hair will lose natural oils that keep it nourished and preserved if you overwash it. The winter is particularly bad because we need those oils so greatly. Consider prolonging the interval between washes as much as you can. Change to every other day if you regularly wash your hair every day. Try every three days if your hair is still really dry. Utilising dry shampoo is another approach to help prolong the interval between washes.

7. Eat a healthy diet

Inadequate diets that lack the vitamins, minerals, and other elements essential for healthy hair might result in hair loss. While vitamins A and E encourage healthy sebum production in the scalp and increase blood flow to the hair follicles, vitamin B helps to preserve the health of the hair. Nutritional deficiencies and a bad diet limit your body's ability to produce new hair follicles. For the duration of the colder months, make sure you consume adequate protein and vegetables.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.