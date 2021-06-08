Hair Care: These Simple Tips Can Help You Deal With Premature Greying Of Hair

Nutritional deficiencies can be one of the reasons behind premature greying of hair

Highlights Uncontrolled stress can lead to grey hair

You can manage stress with the help of yoga and meditation

A healthy diet can also help you deal with premature greying of hair

Premature greying of hair is a one of the common problems faced by any these days. Unsolicited greying in your 20s and early 30s can emerge as a troublesome issue to deal with. When you age, your hair follicles produce less melanin and consequently less colour. But when that happens earlier than it should, you need to address it on time. If premature greying is something you are struggling with, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija might have some incredibly helpful tips for you.

Tips to deal with premature greying of hair

In an Instagram Reels, Pooja Makhija breaks down everything we need to know about premature greying in a simple, easy to understand and solution-oriented way. First and foremost, why does our hair turn grey at all? Makhija says that's because our hair follicles stop producing melanin, the natural pigment. Her caption is pretty self-explanatory: "Your hair goes through a natural cycle of dying and then being regenerated. As your hair follicles age, they produce less colour. This results in less melanin and pigmentation in the hair, which then appears to be grey or white."

But how do we tackle it? Two ways — first, to cut down on stress, and second, to deal with nutritional deficiencies.

Manage stress to avoid premature greying of hair

Photo Credit: iStock

The issue with hair nutrition, according to Makhija, is that our hair is the last to receive the nutrition from our food since it is a non-essential organ. "Reinforcing it with nutritional supplements help", she says.

What kind of supplements you ask? Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid, has the potential to delay the onset of greying. The nutritionist also suggests about 100-200 milligrams of calcium pantothenate every day, but she follows it up with a quick disclaimer: remember to check in with your own nutritionist for the exact brand names and dosage.

Adding foods rich in vitamin B12, zinc, copper, and vitamin C to diet also help in this regard. Makhija also mentions smoking as a major factor that affects the melanin production and thus accelerates greying in the hair. So, if you smoke, that might be aggravating the issue further.

Watch the video here:

Are you ready to follow these tips? Just check with an expert before adding supplements to diet and you are good to go!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.