H3N2 Influenza Outbreak In India: Fever, Cough, Vomiting And Other Symptoms You Must Watch Out For

Cough, runny nose, nausea and fever are common symptoms of H3N2 influenza

A sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases has been reported in India. The virus leads to respiratory symptoms including persistent cough and many more. A quick change in weather from extremely cold to warm has been identified as one of the major reasons behind this rapid increase in flu symptoms among people. This virus can also infect birds and mammals. According to WHO, H3N2 is a subtype of Influenza A virus which majorly affects humans. A report by the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), this virus was first identified in pigs in the US in 2010. Later in 2012, 12 infections were detected in humans followed by several H3N2 outbreaks in the same year.

Post-Holi many are experiencing flu-like symptoms. Let's take a look at H3N2 symptoms which will help you seek medical intervention on time.

Symptoms of H3N2 influenza

Some of the H3N2 symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Chills

Nausea

Vomiting

Sore throat/ throat ache

Diarrhoea

Runny nose

Sneezing

In serious cases, the infected person may experience difficulty in breathing, pain/ discomfort in chest, difficulty in swallowing food and continuous fever. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical help immediately.

These symptoms last for five to seven days.

How it spreads

H3N2 influenza is highly contagious. It can easily transmit from one person to another through infected droplets. Pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and persons with underlying medical issues are at a higher risk of flu-related complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.