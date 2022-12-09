Gut Health: Here's How You Can Improve Your Gut Bacteria

A healthy microbiome system promotes a healthy and well-functioning gut

Trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi reside in your body. The microbiome is the term used to describe them all. While some bacteria are linked to illness, others are actually crucial for the health of your immune system, heart, weight, and several other body systems.

For millions of years, microorganisms have coexisted alongside humans. Microbes have developed to perform very significant roles in the human body during this time. In fact, it would be quite challenging to thrive without gut bacteria.

Your body is impacted by your gut microbiota from the moment of birth. Hence, it is crucial to take good care of your gut and maintain a healthy gut bacteria environment. In this article, we discuss ways through which you can maintain the health of your gut bacteria.

Here are ways through which you can maintain the good health of your gut bacteria:

1. Manage your stress levels

Your microbiome has an impact on more than just your intestines; it also has an impact on your brain. Your microorganisms can sense your stress level as well. Even the prevalence of crucial probiotic bacteria like Lactobacillus may decline as a result. Maintaining adequate amounts of helpful microorganisms can even increase your resistance to hardship. This is due to the fact that your gut microorganisms affect your stress levels and mood hormones.

2. Eat fermented foods

Foods that have experienced fermentation where yeast or bacteria break down the carbohydrates they contain have undergone this process. Some of the most commonly found fermented foods are yogurt, curd, kimchi, kombucha, tempeh, and so on. A form of bacteria called lactobacilli is abundant in many of these foods and is good for your health. According to research, those who consume a lot of yogurts have a higher number of lactobacilli in the intestines.

3. Eat prebiotic foods

Prebiotics are indigestible carbohydrates that probiotics consume. This procedure promotes the growth of advantageous bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics may aid probiotics in becoming more resilient to specific environmental circumstances, such as pH and temperature fluctuations, according to research. Some of the prebiotic-rich foods that may be beneficial for those looking to improve gut health are asparagus, bananas, whole grains, onions, and garlic.

4. Eat a diverse diet

Your intestines are home to hundreds of different kinds of bacteria, each of which has a unique function in maintaining health and different nutritional requirements. In general, a diversified microbiome is seen as beneficial. This is due to the fact that more bacterial species may result in more positive effects on your health. A diversified microbiome might result from a diet that includes a variety of food kinds.

5. Eat less sugar

The imbalance of gut bacteria known as gut dysbiosis may be brought on by consuming large amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners. A collection of illnesses together referred to as metabolic diseases raise the risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. The effects of artificial sweeteners on gut flora in humans have been shown to have a deleterious impact on blood glucose levels, according to research. Thus, although not technically sugars, artificial sweeteners may raise blood sugar levels.

6. Get good sleep

Your stomach and brain interact with each other using nerves and chemicals, and their exchanges can affect your mood and sleep patterns. Lack of sleep frequently coincides with bad eating habits, more drinking, and weight gain. According to research, people who get good sleep have a microbiome that is more diversified. Additionally, it demonstrates how damaging a lack of sleep is to the brain. Your entire body can sense whether your brain is unhappy.

7. Workout regularly

The list of benefits of working out regularly is endless. One prominent benefit of exercising daily or regularly is improved gut health. Regular exercise helps with weight loss or weight maintenance as well as heart health. Additionally, experts think that it might enhance intestinal health, which might aid in the management of obesity. Exercise may increase the variety of species.

Follow these tips to ensure your gut and gut bacteria stay healthy as it greatly influences your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.