Got A Stiff Neck And Aching Back? Try These Easy Stretches That You Can Do At Your Desk

Many sit on at a desk nearly every minute of the workday - eight hours (or more) at least five days a week. Well, it is typical of a desk job; everybody does that, so why complain, you might think. But have you heard of recent studies that suggest "sitting is the new smoking"? While your desk job may not kill you, it certainly puts you at risk of various health ailments. Sitting in one position for hours at a stretch causes strain on the spine as well as neck muscles, and can sometimes assume serious proportions. Your body will continue to suffer unless you make some simple changes to your work routine.

Try these stretches to relive neck and back pain

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and physiotherapist Hemakshi Basu are here with five easy stretches you can do while working at your desk. These will help relieve stiffness in the neck, back, chest, shoulders and ankles.

Yasmin shared the video featuring the stretches on her Instagram timeline. In the caption alongside the video, she wrote, "Are you stiff from sitting on your desk all day? Try these simple stretches you can do at your desk".

The stretches demonstrated by Yasmin include:

1) Neck Glides (5 to 10 reps every two hours)

Start by placing your index and middle fingers on your chin. Ensure you look diagonally down at your desk. Glide your neck back gently, hold and release.

2) Shoulder & Chest Stretch (3 to 5 reps every two hours)

Place your arms behind your head and interlock your fingers. Push your elbows back and feel the stretch. Hold the position, and release.

3) Arm Opener for Thoracic Spine (3 to 5 reps each side)

Stand up with both arms stretched out straight ahead of you. Keep your pelvis as straight as possible and move one arm behind while keeping the other straight in front of you.

4) A Full Spine Stretch (3 to 5 reps every two hours)

Place both your arms on the desk and bend. As you bend, push your back backwards and slightly bend your knees.

5) Ankle Stretches for Ankle Mobility (5 to 10 reps every few hours)

While sitting, rotate your ankle clockwise first and then anti-clockwise.

Yasmin stressed doing these simple exercises on a regular basis for best results. She said, "These stretches are very easy to follow and super effective if followed regularly."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.