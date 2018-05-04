Gestational Diabetes: Foods To Eat And Avoid

Gestational diabetes is that diabetes which only affects pregnant women. Women with this condition need to be extra careful about their diet. Here's what you should be eating and avoiding.

May 04, 2018
9% pregnant women are diagnosed with gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes is that diabetes which only affects pregnant women. It occurs when the body of a pregnant woman fails to produce enough insulin during her pregnancy. This can result in high blood sugar levels in the mother which can be detrimental for both, the mother and the baby. It can result in stressful and problematic situations with the pregnancy and complications in delivery. 9% pregnant women are diagnosed with this condition. But one of the reasons responsible for this is the fact that during pregnancy, your body naturally responds to insulin in a different way.

During pregnancy, your body naturally becomes resistant to insulin. This happens because during pregnancy your body needs to provide more glucose to the baby. But in some women, the process goes all wrong and your body either stops responding to the insulin the way it should or does not make enough insulin required. This imbalance leads to an excess of blood sugar in your body, thereby resulting in gestational diabetes.

Gestational diabetes, however, does not have a sure-shot treatment. But it is possible to reduce the risk of this condition by sticking to a healthier lifestyle and eating the right kind of foods. In this article, we shall discuss the basic healthy eating habits you need to follow if you have gestational diabetes.

 
gestational diabetesGestational diabetes: 9% pregnant women are diagnosed with it
 

Diet with gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes does not have a sure-shot treatment. But there is one way of controlling the symptoms and that is eating the right kind of foods. Yes, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet can help you deal with the condition without the need for medication. Your ideal diet should consist of proteins and the right mix of carbs and fats. For this, you must discuss the right diet plan with your dietician or nutritionist. Following this plan can help you stay healthy yourself and deliver a healthy baby. Maximize your protein intake and cut down on carbs and processed foods. Your diet should be planned in this manner; 25% proteins+25% start+50% non-starch (fruits and vegetables).


Following this plan can help with better management of gestational diabetes:

1. Carbohydrates

With gestational diabetes, you need to limit your carb intake and space meals properly. Eating lots of carbs at a time can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Instead, you must eat more of complex carbs or combine carbs with proteins.

2. Proteins

Proteins should be included in your diet with carbs. This will help you maintain the perfect blood sugar balance. Lean proteins are recommended for women with gestational diabetes.

 
salmonGestational diabetes: Lean proteins should be consumed
 
3. Unsaturated, healthy fats

Healthy fats should be combined with proteins and carbs in a good proportion. This will work well for women with gestational diabetes by keeping their blood sugar levels under control.

Follow these basic, healthy eating rules:

  • Include proteins in every meal
  • Include daily fruits and veggies in your diet
  • Fat intake should be less than 30%
  • Avoid processed foods as much as possible
  • Avoid overeating
These foods are what you should be eating with gestational diabetes:

  • Fresh vegetables
  • Fruits like apples, oranges, peas, berries, grapefruit, etc.
  • Eggs
  • Whole-grain breads and cereals
  • Non-starchy vegetables
  • Starchy vegetables like carrots and peas
  • Beans
  • Chicken
  • Chickpeas
  • Tofu
  • Nuts
  • Quinoa
  • Seeds
  • Avocados
  • Sardines
  • Salmon
  • Olive oil
  • Peanut oil
  • Tuna
  • Popcorn
  • Greek yogurt
 
 
tofuGestational diabetes: Women with this condition should eat tofu
Photo Credit: iStock

But besides that, it is more important for you to know which kind of foods you must avoid with gestational diabetes. We have compiled a list of such foods. Keep reading...

  • Fast food
  • Processed foods
  • Alcohol
  • Baked treats
  • Fried food
  • Sugary drinks
  • Starchy foods like potatoes and rice
  • Candies
 
donutsGestational diabetes: Women with this condition should avoid sugary foods
Photo Credit: iStock

Once diagnosed with gestational diabetes, you need to be extra careful about what you eat. After all, this is when it's not just your health which will be affected; your baby's health will be at risk too.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

