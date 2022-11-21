From Weight Loss To Better Digestion, Here Are 7 Reasons Why You Should Include More Fibre To Your Diet

Adding foods high in fibre to your diet can help improve digestion

You just don't always eat food for good taste. It's also about supplying your body with the essential nutrients it needs for proper growth and development. One such important plant-based nutrient is fibre. Broadly, there are two types of fibres - soluble and insoluble. Right from ensuring smooth bowel movements to helping you in shedding those extra kilos, fibre goes a long way in keeping your system healthy. Some of the most interesting ways to have fibre are through vegetables, fruits, seeds and nuts, whole grains and others. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra via her Instagram page 'Nutrition by Lovneet' shares a post stating why your diet should be rich in fibre.

7 reasons why you should eat more fibre

1) Fibre feeds your friendly gut bacteria:

Adequate amounts of soluble, fermentable fiber optimizes the function of the friendly bacteria in your gut. Therefore, consuming the same is very important for optimal health.

2) Helps maintain bowel health:

It's a common understanding that increasing fiber intake reduces the issue of constipation. It's believed that fibre absorbs water, increases the bulk of stool and speeds up the movement of stool through the intestine.

3) Reduces hunger hormone levels and increases satiety:

Do you know what's the hunger hormone? Ghrelin. So, a good intake of fibrous food items ensures that ghrelin makes you feel less hungry, and cholecystokinin GLP-1 and peptide YY fill you up, altogether leading to a reduction in food intake

4) Can reduce your cholesterol:

Yes, you read that right. A diet rich in soluble fiber keeps the LDL or "bad" cholesterol levels in check, ultimately reducing total cholesterol.

5) Controls your blood sugar spikes:

Therefore, it is believed that people with diabetes must consume fibre-rich food items. The things that contain viscous fibre have a lower glycaemic index and cause smaller spikes in blood sugar than foods that are low in fiber.

6) Helps with your digestion:

Dietary fiber has significant benefits for your digestive tract. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to your stool, softening it and helping prevent constipation, while gel-like soluble fiber tends to slow digestion, allowing your body to derive maximum benefit from the food you consume.

7) Reduces the risk of colorectal cancer:

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. Many studies have linked a high intake of fiber-rich foods with a reduced risk of colon cancer.

We hope these reasons are enough to motivate you to include more fibre-rich food items in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.