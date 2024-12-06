Here's What You Should Eat In A Day As Per Wellness Practitioner Anushka Parwani

To maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle, the first thing that you must keep in mind is following a nutritious diet. Eating right establishes a foundation for your physical and mental well-being making it all the more necessary to proper meals incorporate in your daily life. A balanced diet provides the right nutrients to your body so that it can function effectively. It not only maintains your energy levels but also aids brain function and strengthens your immune system. What's more, healthy eating habits can prevent chronic ailments like heart problems, obesity and diabetes offering better emotional and mental stability.

Helping you in the eating right mission is wellness and yoga expert Anushka Parwani. She has been the go-to guide for several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. In her latest Instagram entry, Anushka has shared a video offering an insight on what she eats in a day. So without further ado, let's take a detailed look into it, shall we?

In the clip, Anushka Parwani reveals that she starts her morning with a glass of warm water with cinnamon and lime to achieve a “gentle detox”. Next, she treats herself to a savoury protein-packed breakfast comprising 3 egg omelettes (3 egg whites and 1 yolk) and 2 sourdough toast. A huge mug of black coffee seals her morning meal.

After that, Anushka Parwani shifts her attention to lunch. According to the wellness practitioner, an afternoon meal “is all about comfort” which for many translates to “ghar ka khana (homemade food).” Anushka relishes 2 bakhri (gluten-free rotis), 2 vegetables and a bowl of dal served with garlic chutney, pickle and a dollop of ghee. Her quick snack fix is “full of antioxidants” consisting of juicy blueberries and strawberries.

Post a “sweaty paddle session” Anushka Parwani drinks electrolytes to stay hydrated. Finally, to wrap things up, she relishes tasty grilled chicken with quinoa rice and freshly tossed salads. In her caption, Anushka also added that she ate dark chocolate during her travel outings.

So the next time you reach out for that unhealthy pack of chips in the evening or decide to eat fried foods for dinner, take a step back, pause and reflect.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.