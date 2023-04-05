From Sattu To Bael Juice, Try These 5 Healthy Yet Refreshing Drinks This Summer

A healthy diet can help you beat the summer heat effectively

The summer season is here and also the need to stay hydrated. Your body needs more liquids during summer because you sweat more due to the increased temperature. And there are many options other than water that can help you stay cool and hydrated. These are some nutritious options can you cannot afford to miss this summer. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of delicious summer coolers which will offer you multiple health benefits. "As we welcome summers, let us refresh and replenish our body with some of the best summer beverages in order to beat the heat," she wrote in her post. Let's take a look at these options.

5 healthy summer coolers

1. Sattu

Sattu is a desi protein-loaded drink that is also high in iron, manganese and magnesium. It is also low in sodium which can provide you with rapid energy as well as act as a cooling agent.

"It is also good for your intestines since it contains a lot of insoluble fibre. It also regulates gas, constipation and acidity, making it an ideal summer cooler," Batra mentioned in her post.

2. Buttermilk or chaach

Made from yogurt with added salt and spices, buttermilk works wonders in reducing body heat and preventing dehydration.

This desi drink is also full of electrolytes and is one of the best drinks to fight against the heat and loss of water from the body. Buttermilk is also an excellent probiotic that can help ensure a healthy gut.

3. Bael juice

It is one of the best drinks that can help you beat the heat. Bael juice is an energy booster which is loaded with riboflavin and vitamin B which play a vital role in maintaining the body's energy supply during hot days.

4. Cucumber mint juice

Cucumbers are naturally loaded with water. On the other hand, mint leaves are cool and refreshing. Combining these two is an excellent choice for this summer. You can prepare cucumber and mint juice and add some lemon and salt to enhance the taste.

5. Coconut water

"Coconut water is nature's gift to mankind as it is an excellent hydrator. The basic ion composition of coconut can replenish the electrolyte of the human body excreted through sweat such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium," the expert wrote. She also mentioned that coconut water improved digestive health and brings down irritation on the stomach lining.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.