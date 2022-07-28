Frizzy Hair In Monsoon? Try These Tips To Manage Hair During Humid Weather

Applying hair serum on dried hair can help reduce frizziness

The weather affects us in various different ways. The monsoon weather might make one prone to certain infections, digestion issues, acne, frizziness in hair, and whatnot. These health-related issues can be prevented and treated with proper care.

The monsoon weather causes the humidity in the air to rise. An increase in humidity can make one prone to many hair-related issues. One of the most common hair-related issues in summer is frizzy hair. Frizzy hair due to monsoon can be hard to manage and can make your hair look unhealthy, messy, and dry.

Here are 10 tips that will help you manage frizzy hair this summer:

1. Avoid hot water

Washing your hair in hot water can cause damage to your hair follicles. Washing hair in cool water helps make them look sleeker and manageable. During winters, you can shower in slightly warm water but make sure to rinse your hair through cold water for at least a minute before you step out of the shower.

2. Tie your hair up

The best way to avoid frizziness is to stop the humidity and moisture from entering your hair. Trying hairstyles such as buns, plaids, etc. can help maintain their texture.

3. Change your in-shower products

Many people alter their haircare routine for different seasons but continue using the same shampoo and conditioner all year round. However, you must opt for a nourishing and smoothing shampoo and conditioner.

4. Use a microfibre towel

A microfibre towel helps dry our hair without causing a lot of damage. Microfibre towels are helpful in absorbing excess what and may not be harsh on our hair strands. Curly, rough, dry, and damaged hair often hold more water.

5. Try a leave-in conditioner

A leave-in conditioner as the name suggests is a conditioner that is applied post-shower. This product is applied after shampooing and it does not need to be rinsed off. Leave-in conditioners help contain moisture in hair making them look more managed and nourished.

6. Use hair serum

Hair serum is encouraged for anyone that has dry hair. Dry hair is more prone to frizziness in the monsoon season. You are encouraged to apply a hair serum daily no matter what season. Serums help nourish our hair and make them appear sleeker.

7. Try hair oils and butter

Hair oils and butter are another great way to control frizzy hair. Although, hair oils and hair butter can most times reduce the volume of our hair, appearance-wise. Hence, you might want to avoid them if you have low volume or straight hair.

8. Always use a heat protectant

Heat styling your hair without using a heat protectant can do irreversible damage to your hair. Heat protectants help create a barrier over our hair and reduce damage from heat. Direct heat can damage hair follicles and make them appear more messy and frizzy.

9. Hair gel

Similar to hair oils and hair butter, hair gels may be ideal for people with high volume, curly, wavy, and textured hair. A gel is known for making the hair look sleek and slim.

10. Use anti-humidity products

Anti-humidity products may be a great addition to the monsoon haircare routine. As the name suggests, anti-humidity products are very effective in settling down frizzy hair and making your hair appear more put together. Although some anti-humidity products such as sprays might contain alcohol. Hair products with alcohol may be too damaging to your hair's long-term health. Hence, try to use these occasionally and not regularly.

In conclusion, making changes in one's haircare routine as per the weather can help improve its health. Altering your haircare routine as the weather changes can help you better manage your hair as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.