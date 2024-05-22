Foods To Reduce Inflammation In Hot Summer Months

Incorporating these foods into your diet helps reduce inflammation

Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or infection, characterised by redness, swelling, heat, and pain as the immune system works to heal damaged tissues and fight off pathogens. During the summer, we may experience increased inflammation due to higher temperatures, which can exacerbate conditions like dehydration, sunburn, and physical exertion, leading to heat-related stress on the body. Consuming anti-inflammatory foods can help mitigate these effects by providing essential nutrients and antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you must consume this summer to reduce inflammation.

Here are 10 foods that help reduce inflammation in summer:

1. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins, which reduce oxidative stress and inflammation by neutralising free radicals. Fresh or frozen in smoothies, yogurt, or salads. Enjoy them as a refreshing snack or dessert.

2. Leafy greens

These greens are high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as polyphenols and flavonoids, which possess strong anti-inflammatory properties. Raw in salads, blended in smoothies, or lightly sautéed with a bit of olive oil and garlic.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which have been shown to decrease the production of inflammatory molecules like cytokines. Grilled, baked, or broiled. Include in salads, wraps, or as a main dish with a squeeze of lemon.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits molecules that cause inflammation, such as NF-kB. Add ground turmeric to smoothies, soups, and stews, or use it to spice up rice and vegetable dishes. Pair with black pepper to enhance absorption.

5. Nuts

Nuts are high in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants like vitamin E, which help reduce inflammation and support heart health. As a snack, sprinkled over salads, or blended into nut butters. Use in homemade granola or energy bars.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil, especially extra virgin, contains oleocanthal, which has anti-inflammatory effects similar to ibuprofen. Use as a salad dressing base, drizzle over cooked vegetables, or dip bread in it as a snack.

7. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation and protects against certain diseases. Fresh in salads, or cooked to increase lycopene availability. Enjoy as a base for sauces or soups.

8. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerol, which inhibits the production of pro-inflammatory compounds. Fresh ginger can be added to smoothies, teas, stir-fries, or grated into dressings. Ground ginger works well in baked goods or spice blends.

9. Garlic

Garlic contains sulphur compounds, such as allicin, which reduce the production of inflammatory substances. Freshly minced or chopped in cooking, added to dressings, or roasted and spread on whole-grain bread.

10. Green tea

Green tea is high in catechins, particularly epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage. Brewed as a hot or iced tea. Can also be added to smoothies or used as a base for cooking grains.

Incorporating these foods into your diet not only helps reduce inflammation but also provides a range of other health benefits. Enjoy them in various combinations to keep your meals exciting and nutrient-dense.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.