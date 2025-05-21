Food Delivery Apps Promote Overindulgence & Unhealthy Eating Habits, Says Nutritionist

The increasing availability of processed foods and the convenience of food delivery apps have significantly changed our eating habits in recent years. With a phone in one hand and a TV remote in the other, satisfying cravings at any hour has never been easier. However, this ease of access has also contributed to overindulgence and a rise in unhealthy eating patterns. In a video shared on Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses how food delivery apps are influencing our eating behaviour.

The nutritionist says, "The availability of junk food has also gone up. Food is very convenient. It's just falling on your lap. You're watching television, you see an ad, and you want to suddenly order that pizza that you've seen on television. You have apps that will deliver that pizza or that double cheeseburger within 10 minutes on your lap."

"With this of availability and lack of discipline, there is so much seductiveness in food that has come into the market that people have become overindulgent. They want to eat," she adds.

Anjali Mukerjee mentions that people have started calling themselves “foodies”, which is a relatively new term. "This term did not exist in 1985, and people pride themselves in saying that they are foodies. Foodie is someone who loves food. Everyone loves food. There are people who love home food, and there are people who love fancy food, high-calorie food, processed foods," she concludes.

In the caption, Anjali Mukerjee shares that fast food indulgences have become normalized, and being a “foodie” is now seen as a badge of pride among the younger generation. This emerging food trend has blurred the line between nourishment and addiction. She emphasizes the importance of asking yourself a crucial question: Are you eating out of hunger, or simply out of habit?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.