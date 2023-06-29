Follow These Expert Tips To Manage Inflammation Naturally

Uncontrolled inflammation can be harmful to your overall health

Some of us face health issues that seem difficult to overcome. One common problem that several people battle is body inflammation. But don't worry, here are some hacks to manage it. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some easy tips that can make a big difference. She recently shared a post on Instagram, offering valuable advice to social media users. Lovneet Batra's guidance is simple and revolves around holistic lifestyle changes that involve making alterations to one's diet by incorporating certain foods and limiting the intake of others. As per the nutritionist, making these changes to one's lifestyle can go a long way in managing inflammation.

Follow these tips to manage inflammation naturally

Pay attention to proteins: Protein sources can support muscle repair and reduce inflammation. Eat more fibre: Increase your fibre intake. Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Use more anti-inflammatory herbs and spices: Incorporate anti-inflammatory herbs and spices into your meals. Try paprika, rosemary, ginger, turmeric, sage, and cumin for added flavour and health benefits. Avoid trans fats: Trans fats which are added to foods to increase their shelf life, can add to body inflammation. Beware of "partially hydrogenated" oils on food labels, as they contain trans fats that contribute to inflammation. Instead, opt for healthier options to keep your body happy. Limit saturated fats: Reduce your consumption of saturated fats. They can result in body inflammation. Balance omega-6s and omega-3s: Maintain a healthy balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in your diet.

A few days ago, Lovneet Batra also shared information about a versatile ingredient Vetiver also known as Khus grass. She highlighted its numerous health benefits in a detailed post. Vetiver can be consumed as a drink or applied topically, offering a wide range of advantages. This remarkable grass is known for its potential to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance sleep quality. It is also believed to have cooling properties and aid in digestion.

Follow these tips and keep inflammation at bay.

