Floppy Eyelids Could Be A Sign Of Sleep Apnea: 6 Signs And Symptoms Of Sleep Apnea

Besides a floppy eyelid, there are a number of other signs and symptoms linked to sleep apnea. Here are 6 other signs and symptoms of sleep apnea you must know.

Do you have a floppy eyelid? Beware! It could be a sign of sleep apnea . Floppy eyelids or floppy eyelid syndrome is a condition in which the upper eyelid loses its elasticity and becomes loose. The connective tissues lose its elasticity and this makes it easier to turn the eyelid inside out. This condition is more common in people who sleep facing downward or rub their eyes too hard and too often. And recent research suggests that 53% sleep apnea patients have a rubbery and lax eyelid. Sleep apnea, on the other hand, is a condition characterized by chronic blocked airways which interferes with your sleep. Some of the symptoms of sleep apnea include fatigue, excessive daytime sleepiness and loud snoring. The results, however, need further research to explain why and how a floppy eyelid is linked to sleep apnea.

1. Snoring

One of the most commonly sighted symptoms in sleep apnea patients is chronic and loud snoring. Snoring takes place due to vibrations in the upper part of your respiratory tract. When there is an obstruction or blockage in that part, it results in snoring. However, it is not necessary that all the people who snore have sleep apnea. But if it is loud, obstructive, prevents you and others from sleeping peacefully, it could be sleep apnea.

2. Frequent breaks in breathing

Yes, sleep apnea patients may even have frequent breaks breathing breaks, and most of these breaks take place when the patient is asleep. In sleep apnea patients, the fatty tissues of throat and tongue fall back and restrict airflow. The oxygen levels in your blood drop and this wakes up your brain so that it jump starts the breathing process again. You may still continue to sleep without realizing that you are partially awake. This interferes with your quality of sleep.



3. Daytime sleepiness

A number of sleep apnea patients deal with sleepiness during the day. This could be due to the disturbed sleep patterns at night. Due to excessive sleepiness, these patients could go off to sleep during the day. This could be quite harmful as the patients are likely to fall asleep while driving a vehicle or while operating machinery. It may result in serious accidents.

4. Waking up with headaches

Sleep apnea patients often report headaches when they wake up. When you stop breathing when asleep, the oxygen levels in your blood and brain go down. This widens the blood vessels and results in vascular headaches. Patients usually complain of daytime drowsiness and chronic fatigue because they do not realize that they stop breathing during the day.

5. Irritation, mood swings and depression

Poor sleep quality can have a negative impact on a person's mood. Frequent mood swings and episodes of depression are likely to take place. Inability to sleep peacefully for a long time can make you feel anxious, angry and depressed.

6. Night waking and gasping

Patients of severe sleep apnea often wake up to a sensation of choking and gasping for air. This is due to the blocked airway which prevents you from breathing peacefully. This condition can be quite frightening for patients.



