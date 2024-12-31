Fight Air Pollution With These Nutritionist-Recommended Tips To Safeguard Your Health

From Delhi and Mumbai to other major cities like Jaipur, Patna and Lucknow, air pollution has taken a toll on people's health across all age groups, especially during the time of winters. As people move out, especially those who do not have the luxury of working from homes, they are forced to bear the brunt of the rising air quality index (AQI) levels which very often get recorded in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. As they inhale polluted air quite often, their health gets majorly affected, resulting in frequent visits to a doctor. What to do? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently shared a video on Instagram in which she has shared simple yet effective tips that can help people to deal with pollution and safeguard their health.

"Pollution in the cities is on the rise and this creates a complex set of medical problems for all of us," she said.

Tips to protect yourselves from negative effects of pollution

Ever since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have stopped wearning masks as they move out of their houses. However, this habit should be strictly avoided, especially during the time when the air pollution is not good outside. Whenever you're going to a polluted area, wear a mask and leave the house," Mukerjee said.

Further, she advised that people who are diabetic or have heart disease, can use two masks "because that increases the obstruction capacity and blocks the pollutants and the particulate matter from entering your nose".

Make it a daily habit to gargle with warm water and adding half a teaspoon of pink salt to it. "You could drink hot water with few drops of lemon and a lot of ginger boiled in that. That will prevent you from falling sick," Mukerjee said.

Consider washing your eyes and face as frequently as possible. This daily habit will ensure that the dust particles don't have any issue to your eyes or face. Father, washing you face even helps you feel fresh.

Supplements of Vitamin C and Zinc can play a major factor in controlling the negative effects of air pollution. "These two would help to boost your immune system so that you don't fall sick," the nutritionist stated.

Follow these tips to protect yourself from the air pollution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.