Festive Season: Can Festive Foods Cause Acne? Here's How To Overcome This

Skincare: Indulge in salad and fruit bowls for better digestion

As the festive season commences, so does overindulge in sweet and fried unhealthy foods. It can be hard to resist these festive foods. These foods often lead to weight gain and even acne if not eaten in moderation.

How do festive foods cause acne?

Skincare experts claim that eating too much sugar causes you to develop insulin resistance, which can cause dark spots on the skin and an exacerbation of acne outbreaks. In fact, excess sugar in your diet may lead to hirsutism, a condition that causes the growth of excess hair.

In addition to this, high blood sugar rises causing the body to produce more insulin. The body responds to these increases by generating androgen hormones, which exacerbate acne. It has also been proven that sugar causes inflammation and binds to collagen, causing skin cells to deteriorate even more. Your skin will look and feel healthier the less sugar and other high-glycemic meals you consume.

Along with sugar, excess unhealthy fats and oil in your diet can aggravate sebum production in the skin. Sebum is natural oil produced by the skin, excess of which can lead to acne. This happens as excess sebum attracts more dust and germs to stick to your skin.

How to overcome this?

If you wish to keep your acne and skin problems at bay this festive season, you must take preventive steps that can help avoid them altogether. Here are some easy ways in which you can prevent or reduce acne breakouts during the festive season.

1. Portion control

Portion control refers to limiting your intake of food to an adequate amount. This helps avoid overeating which can lead to the consumption of excess sugary and fried foods. Furthermore, portion control helps prevent digestive issues or weight gain which might occur due to overeating. These issues may further worsen skin health.

2. Eat probiotics

Probiotics are foods rich in healthy bacteria. These foods are excellent for our gut health and help keep our digestive system on track. A poor digestive system may also lead to acne and other skin issues. These can be avoided by consuming gut-friendly foods.

3. Go for healthier alternatives

If you follow a balanced diet, you don't have to give up on your favourite meals and sweets. However, remember that eating is primarily for nourishing your body, not only to savour and celebrate. A little substitution is all that is needed. Use honey or jaggery in place of sugar, for instance. In your recipe, swap out the unhealthy maida for healthy flour like whole wheat or ragi.

4. Hydrate

Lack of water in the system can also cause acne breakouts and various other skin issues. Hydration is especially necessary if you are constantly consuming sugary and fried foods as they might dehydrate the body.

5. Eat a salad with each meal

Over the holidays, cooking dinner at home is costly. Your calorie intake may be balanced, you can reduce overeating, and you can feel fuller faster by eating a healthy, fresh vegetable salad. A bowl of salad made with fresh produce is a great way to receive fibre and healthy nutrients. You can consume cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and so on.

Keep these things in mind this festive season to keep your skin health in check.

