Father's Day 2018: 5 Tips For Fathers To Stay Healthy

Here are some health tips which we should encourage our fathers to practice:

Father's day 2018 is celebrated on the 17th of June. Every year on the third Sunday of June, people worldwide celebrate Father's Day. This day is celebrated to recognize the contribution of our fathers. On this day, we honour and celebrate their fatherhood and male parenting. This day we make sure to remind our fathers how much we love them and value their presence in our lives. Our fathers have made innumerable sacrifices for us and never let us know about any of their hardships. Their every action is for our betterment. We never seem to understand the way the love in parenthood works. Neither are we capable enough to repay them for all they do. But this Father's Day we can make sure that our fathers look out for themselves too, and not just their family. Fathers rarely tend to take care of themselves. Neither do they go out and seek help from professionals. Be it high cholesterol, or high blood pressure, they never seem to budge from their duties. But now its our turn to make sure our fathers do take care of themselves.Also read: Father's Day 2018: Top 5 Celebrity Fathers Who Give Us Serious Fitness Goals

1. Regular check-ups

Our fathers always forget that their body is susceptible to the diseases out in the open air. While protecting us from it, the forget to take care of themselves amidst their duties. They need to know their blood pressure and cholesterol levels and take action accordingly. Encourage your father to get regular medical check-ups. Yearly check-ups are more important from 50-60 years. Regular medical check-ups will help them have a clear picture about their health.

2. Never ignore symptoms

In their busy life with duties and earning money for our welfare and future, our fathers neglect basic signs and symptoms. These neglected signs and symptoms may hint at a much more larger problem that he must be going through. Request your father to not neglect any such symptoms. Many of these symptoms include shortness of breath, an unidentified mark on the body, long lasting feeling of fatigue, etc. tell them not to ignore any such signs that they do not identify with on daily basis.



3. Diet and exercise

A good and easy way to prevent any disease is to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. A healthy diet includes consumption of right amount of proteins, minerals, carbohydrates and fats. An unhealthy diet can lead to diseases likes diabetes, obesity, heart attack, etc.

Along with diet, they should make sure to provide the body with exercise. Without exercise the body becomes tired and the muscles become stiff and week. At least half an hour of exercise daily can help your father lives a fit and healthy life. Daily exercise can also help them through weight loss.



4. Limit alcohol intake and quit smoking



Excessive alcohol consumption is a lifestyle-related cause of death in many countries. Too much alcohol in the body can interfere with the testicular function and male hormone levels. This can eventually result in impotence or infertility. Over consumption of alcohol may also lead to liver disease, dementia or stroke. Smoking or oral consumption of tobacco can increase the risk of cancer, bronchitis and many other oral diseases. Excessive consumption of alcohol or excessive smoking can be a result of peer pressure or stress. In few cases, even moderation amount of wine or beer has shown to cause negative effects to the heart.

Convince your father to either quit or lower the consumption of alcohol and nicotine as it causes uncountable harms to the body. Ask them to change their company and surround themselves with people that promote long-term health. Or get them indulged in programs that promote an alcohol and tobacco free life. Changing one's company can help in the reduction of stress. Stress can also be relieved by communication.



5. Get proper sleep

Fathers tend to avoid an optimum level of sleep. This is mainly due to the amount of workload and stress they take upon themselves. Ask your father to get at least a 7-hour sound sleep. Sleeping properly can help avoid a lot of diseases and major portion of stress and depression. A good sleep can make all the difference in a person's mood, thinking, functionality and ideas. Promotion of a good sleep can help your father live a long life.



So, this Sunday make sure to provide your father with these tips and gift him the technique to a long and healthy life.

Happy Father's Day!