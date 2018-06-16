Fathers Day 2018: Top 5 Celebrity Fathers Who Give Us Serious Fitness Goals

These celebrity fathers are a fitness icon for the country

Highlights Father's day is celebrated on 17th June every year Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest fathers of the B-town Anil Kapoor is a black belt in Taekwondo

On this father's day, we will get you acquainted with 5 celebrity fathers who have given us serious fitness goals time and again.

He would come home exhausted after a long day at work, and yet he would smile, sit with you, talk to you and have dinner with you, yes it is your father. And even if you sit and crib to go out for a drive, he would do that too. It is a father who doesn't think before spending on his kids and does not complain once when he has to work day and night to fulfill the needs of his kids. It is he who redefines hard work and unconditional love for us. Indeed, fathers are incredible! Father's day is dedicated to all the fathers out there, who are an inspiration for their kids, an inspiration to work harder. And despite their hectic work schedules, some fathers give us serious fitness goals.

1. Hrithik Roshan

The 'Greek God' body of the Kaho Na Pyar Hai star has always left people awestruck. Hrithik acting skills, his dancing skills and his physique are some of the reasons why the actor is not just an eye-candy for women, but is a fitspiration for all the men out there. Let's admit it, he is one of the fittest fathers of the B-town. His fitness regime includes rigorous workouts comprising of cardio, weight training, and crossfit. And guess what, Hrithik is a foodie! Despite being the fitness icon, he loves giving his taste buds a chocolate and ice cream treat once in a while. On a daily basis, his diet includes foods like fish, pancakes, broccoli, spinach, sprouts, eggs and pasta.

2. Karan Johar

Karan Johar or the BFF of Bollywood is surely one of the finest directors of the B-town; but there's another addition here. Karan Johar has now become a fitspiration for the country. The father of two mastered the art of fitness when he lost of whopping 14 kgs in just 4 months! His workout routine included intense water cardio workouts instead of regular cardio workouts and weight training. Water workouts are more intense due to the lack of gravity and help in building lean muscle mass. His diet included organic vegetables and proteins like meat and eggs and was completely devoid of carbs and sugars.

Namesakes in one frame! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 29, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

3. Shahid Kapoor

The Padmavat actor, father of one (would-be-father of two), Shahid Kapoor is one of the fittest fathers of the B-town. He has always worked to maintain an athletic physique. He practices a mix of cardio and weight training. He is also involved in swimming, yoga, martial arts and running on a treadmill. He hits the gym 6 days a week to maintain the perfect lean and ripped physique. Truly inspirational! And for his diet, Shahid is a strict vegetarian. He eats beans, spinach, fruits and vegetables.

When you know. Nothing else matters. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:50pm PDT

4. Akshay Kumar

Black belt in Taekwondo, expert in martial arts a chef and father of two, Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the fittest fathers of the B-town. One man and so many designations in his name, he is an inspiration for the nation. He follows a disciplined schedule and practices a mix of workouts to avoid monotony. He follows a simple fitness mantra, dedicate one hour to your body each day. He eats his last meal at 7 in the evening and goes to bed two hours after his last meal. The actor starts his day at 4.30 in the morning and practices martial arts for his outer fitness and yoga and meditation for inner peace. Yes, that's what it takes to be Akshay Kumar!

5. Anil Kapoor

You talk about the fittest fathers of Bollywood and miss mentioning Anil Kapoor, it would be so unfair! The heartthrob completes 4 decades in the industry and till date is one of the fittest fathers of Bollywood. The actor focuses on the importance of a healthy diet which includes as less sugar as possible, is rich in proteins, minerals and includes carbs just as a source of energy. And for workouts, the actor believes in dedicating a few hours every morning to fitness. His workout regime includes cycling, weight training, jogging, cardio and hot yoga.

Happy Father's Day everyone!