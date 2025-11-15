Sudden Vision Loss After Weightlifting: Eye Surgeon Reveals Rare Case Of Valsalva Retinopathy

In a rare but exceptional instance, a healthy 27-year-old man suddenly and painlessly lost vision in his right eye after doing a strenuous deadlift at the gym. The person abruptly experienced an extremely blurred vision that made it impossible for him to see well from the affected eye during the incident, which took place at the peak of his workout.

Leading ocular surgeon Dr Ashish Markan claimed in his Instagram post that while the patient's left eye was unaffected, his right eye's visual acuity drastically decreased to the point of "counting fingers."

Dr Markan indicated in the caption that the detailed fundus examination revealed that the macula - the main part of the retina that provides sharp vision - was covered with a dense pre-retinal (subhyaloid) haemorrhage. A B-scan was performed for further clarity, showing no retinal tear or detachment but confirming vitreous haemorrhage.

According to Dr Markan, the patient was diagnosed with Valsalva retinopathy, a rare retinal disorder caused by an abrupt increase in intrathoracic or intra-abdominal pressure during demanding activities like weightlifting, coughing, or vomiting.

The tiny retinal capillaries may burst as a result of this pressure rise, allowing blood to seep into the retina's layers and impair vision.

Dr Markan mentioned that a YAG laser hyaloidotomy, a minimally invasive laser surgery used to remove pre-retinal blood, was taken into consideration, given the density of the bleeding and the extent of visual impairment. However, the medical team chose conservative management because the patient remained stable and desired a non-invasive approach.

The bleeding eventually stopped on its own during the next six to eight weeks, and the patient's vision entirely recovered to 6/6 (normal). There were no documented problems or recurrences.

The patient was further advised to adopt appropriate breathing techniques and refrain from overstretching when exercising in order to prevent a recurrence.

Valsalva retinopathy is a condition characterised by a preretinal haemorrhage (bleeding) in the eye, spurred on by an abrupt rise in intrathoracic or intra-abdominal pressure. It is caused by the rupture of tiny retinal capillaries and results in an abrupt, painless loss of vision, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The prognosis is often positive when the bleeding stops on its own in a matter of weeks to months. It is often advised to rest, observe, and refrain from activities that could raise stress levels.

Ophthalmologists urge athletes and gym patrons to be mindful of the dangers of improper breathing during vigorous exercise, especially when lifting heavy weights.

