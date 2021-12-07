Expert Tips To Reduce Heat Damage & Frizzy Hair During Winters

Tips to get rid of dry, weak and frizzy hair

The winter wedding season is upon us and all attention is being put on looking our best. An important element of putting our best foot forward is making sure our hair too looks in place. Having dry, weak, and frizzy hair can reduce the whole impact. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, an expert dermatologist, shares some useful tips on how to keep your hair healthy and make others envy it! In an Instagram post, she shares advice what not to do with your hair.

"You're trying different hairstyles using hot tools, but do you know the heat from these tools is making your hair fibres very weak? Your hair will feel dry, weak, and frizzy — all common indicators of damaged hair," Dr Geetika Mittal said. If you feel so, here's what you need to do to reduce the likelihood of heat damage and boost overall hair health.

1. Do not wash your hair with hot water. Rinse them with cold water. It will reduce the damage caused to them.

2. Do not try to detangle your hair with rough movements. Be a little easy and gentle on them. Try smooth motions on your hair and feel them.

3. Take time to mask the hair. Hair masking works in a similar way as a face mask works to nourish and hydrate the skin. A hair mask boosts the condition and health of your hair. It can be done by deep conditioning treatments or by using intensive hair conditioners.

4. Air dry or use cotton towels for sopping wet hair. If you must use a hairdryer, do not forget to adjust the temperature.

5. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle the hair. It will not only reduce the damage but also reduce hair loss. Load up on a heat protectant spray. These sprays also come with UV protection.

Next time when you heat style your hair, include these tips.

