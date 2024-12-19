Experience the Incredible Benefits of Black Garlic for Heart Health & Immunity

Incorporating black garlic into your diet regularly can provide various health benefits

Black garlic is a type of fermented garlic made by aging fresh garlic bulbs at a controlled temperature and humidity for several weeks. This process transforms the garlic cloves into a dark, sticky texture with a sweet, tangy taste similar to balsamic vinegar or molasses. The fermentation process also enhances the garlic's nutrient profile, making it richer in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds compared to raw garlic. Black garlic is healthy due to its potent antioxidants, amino acids, and other bioactive substances, which can support overall health, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation. Read on as we share the heart health and immunity-boosting benefits of black garlic.

5 Ways in which black garlic boosts heart health

1. Reduces cholesterol levels

Black garlic contains S-allyl-cysteine (SAC), a compound that helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while promoting HDL (good) cholesterol. By reducing LDL and increasing HDL, black garlic helps maintain a healthy cholesterol balance, lowering the risk of heart disease and promoting better heart function.

2. Lowers blood pressure

Black garlic has been shown to help lower blood pressure by promoting the relaxation of blood vessels. The antioxidants in black garlic reduce oxidative stress, which can damage blood vessels and increase blood pressure.

3. Reduces inflammation in blood vessels

Chronic inflammation contributes to the hardening and narrowing of arteries. Black garlic's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce inflammation in blood vessels, preventing damage and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

4. Prevents arterial plaque formation

Arterial plaque buildup can lead to blockages, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. By reducing cholesterol oxidation and promoting better lipid balance, black garlic helps prevent plaque buildup, keeping arteries clear and improving cardiovascular health.

5. Enhances blood circulation

Black garlic helps boost nitric oxide levels in the body, which relaxes and dilates blood vessels, improving blood flow. Better circulation ensures that oxygen and nutrients are efficiently delivered throughout the body and reduces the workload on the heart.

5 Ways in which black garlic boosts immunity

1. Increases white blood cell activity

White blood cells are the body's primary defence against infections. Black garlic contains S-allyl-cysteine (SAC) and allicin, which help increase the activity and production of white blood cells. These cells are responsible for identifying and attacking harmful bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Black garlic is loaded with antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids, which help reduce oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress weakens the immune system and makes the body more susceptible to illness.

3. Has antibacterial and antiviral properties

The fermentation process enhances black garlic's natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. Regular consumption of black garlic can help protect against common infections, such as colds, flu, and other respiratory illnesses, making it an excellent natural immune booster.

4. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation can weaken the immune system and make the body more prone to illness. Black garlic's anti-inflammatory compounds help regulate immune responses, reducing unnecessary inflammation that can damage healthy tissues.

5. Supports gut health

Black garlic contains prebiotic compounds that promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. These friendly bacteria help strengthen the immune system, improve digestion, and protect against harmful pathogens.

Incorporating black garlic into your diet regularly can provide these immune-boosting and heart-health benefits, making it a powerful ally for overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.