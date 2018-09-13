Everything You Need To Know About The Carnivore Diet: Benefits, Risk Factors And Diet

Carnivorous diet : Everything you should know about it

The carnivore diet or the all meat diet means eating meat for every meal, every day. That means your diet includes a lot of protein, fat, and almost zero carbohydrates. The carnivore diet can lead to high cholesterol, indigestion, weight gain, and other health problems. The carnivore diet has been a growing sensation and has become one of the most controversial diets at present and for a good reason. Meat is considered by many as unhealthy, disease-inducing, an artery-clogging food that should be avoided by all means. But meat has some essential nutrients and minerals like proteins, zinc, vitamin B, iron and magnesium which cannot be ignored.

Carnivore diet includes:

Fatty meat, especially beef

Lamb

Pork

Chicken

Fish

Low carbohydrates dairy products like butter, whipping cream and hard cheese

Some benefits of a carnivore diet:

1.Improves digestion: Fiber has been a vital part in almost every diet and has been promoted as a way to improve your body’s digestive system. But the carnivore enthusiasts propose a different outlook and may have the science to back it up.

2. Mental clarity: Carnivore dieters experience an increase in focus and mental clarity within a short span of time. Our brain is made up of nearly 60 percent fat so by following a diet which is composed of fats and protein, it is common to begin experiencing longer bouts of focus and an improved mood.

3. Weight loss: If you want to shed those extra kilos adopting a meat only diet will help you maintain blood sugar levels due to a lack of sufficient amount of carbohydrates. The main reason why your body accumulates fat is because your body is not insulin sensitive. This means when you eat carbohydrates, it is converted into fat rather than used for energy. Including meat in your diet and maintaining a low carbohydrate, high fat diet keeps you satiated for longer periods of time without overeating in the meals.

3. Simple way of eating: Carnivore diet is extremely simple to incorporate. Everyone knows the foods that come from animal sources. If you have a busy schedule and often get confused with macro nutrients, calories, meal timing and preparation, then eating a diet completely based on meat can be a great way to begin dieting. While it may be costly but meat is known to be very filling and you will find yourself full for long periods of time.

