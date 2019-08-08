Erectile Dysfunction Can Make You Less Productive At Work, A Study Finds

Erectile dysfunction can be quite distressing and may negatively affect your sex life

Erectile dysfunction is referred to the inability to get an erection and keep it enough for sex. While having erection issues from time to time isn't necessarily a cause of concern, erectile dysfunction is when you are unable to maintain an erection over a period of at least three consecutive months. Erectile dysfunction can make you feel stressed and affect your self-confidence. It may cause problems in your relationship as well. You may experience Erectile dysfunction has often been associated with an underlying health condition that needs treatment. It may also be a risk factor for heart disease. According to a recently conducted study, erectile dysfunction may also be associated with less productivity at work and poor quality of life, health wise.

Published in International Journal of Clinical Practice, the study examined data from national health and wellness surveys from (2015-2016) of more than 52,000 men aged between 40 to 70. On the basis of self-reported data from the participants, researchers evaluated the difficulties they faced in achieving or maintaining an erection over a period of six months. Men with erectile dysfunction were found to have higher absenteeism from work along with lower productivity. There were also found to be less active outside of work.

According to MayoClinic, some of the common physical causes of erectile dysfunction include heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, clogged blood vessels, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, certain prescription medications, tobacco use, sleep disorders, cancer treatments and surgeries that affect pelvic area of spinal cord.

Being overweight, smoking excessive alcohol consumption and other sedentary lifestyle habits can lead to erectile dysfunction. Maintaining a healthy weight, consuming a proper diet, trying to get proper sleep and exercising regularly can together reduce your chances of getting erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction can be quite distressing and may negatively affect your sex life. It can cause infertility and may ruin your relationship. If you are suffering from erectile dysfunction, consult a doctor to first find out if there's an underlying health condition that's causing it. If yes, then get the right and appropriate treatment on time.

Take necessary steps to reduce stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns that are making it difficult to get an erection.

